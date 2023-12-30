What channel is Auburn vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for Music City Bowl

Auburn football will look to finish its first college football season under Hugh Freeze with a statement win over Maryland in the 2023 Music City Bowl on Saturday.

Auburn will be without a few players who have entered the transfer portal, such as safety Marquise Gilbert and wide receivers Ja’Varrius Johnson and Omari Kelly, so Freeze and Co. will be looking for others to step up in the absence of some key players. A win vs. a Terrapins squad would mark a strong finish to a disappointing final stretch that saw losses to New Mexico State and rival Alabama.

Maryland will be without quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who opted out of the bowl game to focus on preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. Billy Edwards Jr., a redshirt sophomore, is anticipated to take on the starting role despite having only thrown 10 passes this season. He also has 16 carries with six rushing touchdowns in limited play.

The 2023 Music City Bowl meeting will mark the first time the Tigers and Terrapins play in 50 years, and just the fourth time in the two programs' histories. Auburn defeated Maryland in 1983 and 1958, but the Terrapins were victorious in the programs' first meeting in 1952.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Auburn vs. Maryland today?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Auburn vs. Maryland will be broadcast live on ABC from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Auburn vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30

Time: 1 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Terrapins will kick off the Music City Bowl at 1 p.m. CT.

Auburn vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Spread: Auburn (-7)

Over/under : 46.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn -275 | Maryland +220

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 20 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 12 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Auburn 48, Arkansas 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 New Mexico State 31, Auburn 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 8 Alabama 27, Auburn 24*

Maryland schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Maryland 38, Towson 6 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Friday, Sept. 15 Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Maryland 31, Michigan State 9* Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 3 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Northwestern 33, Maryland 27 Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 9 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Maryland 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 3 Michigan 31, Maryland 24* Saturday, Nov. 25 Maryland 42, Rutgers 24*

