What channel is Auburn vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule and streaming info

Auburn faces questions in its quarterback room ahead of its showdown with No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Week 5 of the 2023 college football season at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Coach Hugh Freeze cycled through three quarterbacks in the Tigers' 27-10 loss against Texas A&M last week — the quarterback room combined for 56 passing yards. Freeze will likely lean on Payton Thorne, a Michigan State transfer, against Georgia. Thorne has four touchdown passes and three interceptions on the season.

Georgia, meanwhile, looks to tighten its grip on the No. 1 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has thrown six touchdown passes, rushed for two TDs and has just one interception through four games in his first season as the starter.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will hope to get UGA's run game going, namely running back Daijun Edwards, who has seen a bulk of the carries the past two games. Texas A&M leaned on the rushing attack against Auburn last week, racking up 209 rushing yards and 193 passing yards.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more how to watch information:

What channel is Auburn vs. Georgia today?

Georgia vs. Auburn will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Streaming options include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Auburn vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Bulldogs and Tigers will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Week 5 of the college football season.

Auburn vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Spread: Georgia (-14.5)

Over/under : 47.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -650, Auburn+450

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 @ No. 12 LSU* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 4 @ Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 11 @ Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 41, UAB 29 Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 14 @ Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 23 Florida* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 19 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

