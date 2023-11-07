What channel is Auburn vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' basketball opener
Auburn's men's basketball team returns to the court Tuesday against No. 17 Baylor to open the Tigers' 2023-24 season. But it won't take place in Alabama or Texas.
Instead, the Tigers are traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on the Bears in a neutral-site opening game. Aden Holloway and Johni Broome are both expected to play against Baylor, according to coach Bruce Pearl. That's good news for what stands to be a tough non-conference slate.
Auburn is coming off a 21-13 season in which it made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to 1-seed Houston in Birmingham. It's playing a challenging non-conference schedule that includes games against No. 22 USC, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Indiana and either Oklahoma State or St. Bonaventure — and it all starts with Baylor.
“We’re going to get exposed," Pearl told reporters of his team's game on Monday. "I would have loved to have gotten more exposed in a couple of our preseason opportunities. What I mean by exposed is: 'What aren’t we very good at? What are we going to struggle with?' My anticipation would be physicality, rebounding, some other things I don’t want to give Baylor too much of an advanced scout. But where do we go from here? In other words, great opportunity to play a team in the top 25. We’re not, and so, can we get ourselves in there with a win? That’d be a tremendous way to start the season."
Baylor also went 23-11 last year and likewise advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before adding Ja’Kobe Walter, the preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and RayJ Dennis, a Toledo transfer who averaged 19.5 points last year, in the offseason. Jalen Bridges, their lone returning starter from last year, was also named a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Here's how you can watch the Tigers' opener tonight:
What channel is Auburn vs. Baylor on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)
Auburn vs. Baylor will air live on ESPN. Fans looking to stream to game can go to the ESPN app (with a cable login) or to Fubo, which offers a free trial.
What time does Auburn vs. Baylor start?
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Auburn vs. Baylor will tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Auburn vs. Baylor odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Nov. 7
Spread: Baylor (-1.5)
Over/under: 147.5
Moneyline: Baylor -120 | Auburn +100
Auburn basketball schedule 2023-24
Date
Opponent
Tuesday, Nov. 7
vs. No. 17 Baylor (neutral site)
Friday, Nov. 10
vs. Southeastern Louisiana
