What channel is Auburn vs. Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for Iron Bowl

New Mexico State stunned Auburn on Saturday, taking what's usually known as buy game week and pulling off a 31-10 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Now the Hugh Freeze and the Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) have the opportunity to make everyone forget that upset with No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) coming to town on Saturday for the Iron Bowl.

Some of the closest games in the rivalry in recent years have occurred at Jordan-Hare Stadium, including 2021's four-overtime showdown, a 48-45 win in 2019 and a 26-14 win in 2017. Do the Tigers have another stunning win in them?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn take on Alabama in the Iron Bowl, including date, time, TV and streaming info:

What channel is Auburn vs. Alabama on today?

Auburn vs. Alabama will air live on CBS. Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+ or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Auburn vs. Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Iron Bowl is scheduled to kick off from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Auburn vs. Alabama betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Alabama (-13.5)

Over/under: 48

Moneyline: Alabama (-650) | Auburn (+450)

Auburn football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27,Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 20 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 12 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Auburn 48, Arkansas 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 New Mexico State 31, Auburn 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Alabama*

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta)**

* SEC game** SEC championship game

