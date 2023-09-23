What channel is Auburn football vs. Texas A&M today? Time, TV schedule for SEC openers

Auburn football is set to begin SEC play under first-year coach Hugh Freeze against Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Tigers (3-0) have started off the Freeze era on the right path with a perfect start through the first few weeks, but the team's toughest tests against conference rivals are coming up, and it starts with the Aggies (2-1). Auburn has an all-time record of 9-12 against Texas A&M, including a thrilling 13-10 win last season with Cadillac Williams serving as the interim head coach.

Auburn tied with A&M for the worst SEC record in 2022 at 2-6. Both teams will be looking to avoid another season like that.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is Auburn football vs. Texas A&M today?

Auburn football versus Texas A&M will be on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III will be in the booth and Kris Budden will be reporting from the sideline.

Auburn football vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Tigers and Aggies will face off on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT

Auburn football vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Spread: Texas A&M (-7.5)

Over/under : 52.5

Moneyline: Auburn +240, Texas A&M -300

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UMass - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cal - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Samford - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Georgia Saturday, Oct. 7 Open Saturday, Oct. 14 at LSU Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. New Mexico - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami - L Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Louisana-Monroe - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Auburn Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama Saturday, Oct. 14 at Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 21 Open Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 4 at Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at LSU

