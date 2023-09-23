What channel is Auburn football vs. Texas A&M today? Time, TV schedule for SEC openers
Auburn football is set to begin SEC play under first-year coach Hugh Freeze against Texas A&M on Saturday.
The Tigers (3-0) have started off the Freeze era on the right path with a perfect start through the first few weeks, but the team's toughest tests against conference rivals are coming up, and it starts with the Aggies (2-1). Auburn has an all-time record of 9-12 against Texas A&M, including a thrilling 13-10 win last season with Cadillac Williams serving as the interim head coach.
Auburn tied with A&M for the worst SEC record in 2022 at 2-6. Both teams will be looking to avoid another season like that.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
What channel is Auburn football vs. Texas A&M today?
Network: ESPN
Network: ESPN
Auburn football versus Texas A&M will be on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III will be in the booth and Kris Budden will be reporting from the sideline.
Auburn football vs. Texas A&M start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 11 a.m. CT
The Tigers and Aggies will face off on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT
Auburn football vs. Texas A&M betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Spread: Texas A&M (-7.5)
Over/under: 52.5
Moneyline: Auburn +240, Texas A&M -300
Auburn schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. UMass - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Cal - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Samford - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Texas A&M
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Georgia
Saturday, Oct. 7
Open
Saturday, Oct. 14
at LSU
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Ole Miss
Saturday, Oct. 28
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Alabama
Texas A&M schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. New Mexico - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Miami - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Louisana-Monroe - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Auburn
Saturday, Sept. 30
@ Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Alabama
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 21
Open
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. South Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Ole Miss
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 18
Saturday, Nov. 25
at LSU
