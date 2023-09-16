What channel is Auburn football vs. Samford today? Time, TV schedule for game vs. Bulldogs
AUBURN — Auburn football has never lost a game to Samford. By Sunday morning, coach Hugh Freeze hopes that statement will still be true.
The Tigers, who have an all-time record against the Bulldogs of 28-0-1, will host Samford at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The lone tie came in 1927, as the two teams were knotted at nine apiece by the game's final whistle. Auburn has won 13 straight meetings since, most recently picking up a 52-0 win at home in 2019.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
What channel is Auburn football vs. Samford today?
Network: ESPN+
Auburn football versus Samford will not be available on cable. Rather, it'll be streamed on ESPN+. Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray will be in the booth.
Auburn football vs. Samford start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 6 p.m. CT
The Tigers and Bulldogs will face off on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT
Auburn football vs. Samford betting odds
Because Samford is an FCS team, there are no betting odds available on reputable sportsbooks.
Spread: N/A
Over/under: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Auburn schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. UMass - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Cal - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Samford
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Texas A&M
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Georgia
Saturday, Oct. 7
Open
Saturday, Oct. 14
at LSU
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Ole Miss
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Alabama
Samford schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Aug. 31
vs. Shorter - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Western Carolina - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Auburn
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Chattanooga
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. ETSU
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Wofford
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Furman
Saturday, Oct. 21
at VMI
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. The Citadel
Saturday, Nov. 4
Open
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Mercer
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. UT Martin
