What channel is Auburn football vs. Samford today? Time, TV schedule for game vs. Bulldogs

AUBURN — Auburn football has never lost a game to Samford. By Sunday morning, coach Hugh Freeze hopes that statement will still be true.

The Tigers, who have an all-time record against the Bulldogs of 28-0-1, will host Samford at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The lone tie came in 1927, as the two teams were knotted at nine apiece by the game's final whistle. Auburn has won 13 straight meetings since, most recently picking up a 52-0 win at home in 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is Auburn football vs. Samford today?

Auburn football versus Samford will not be available on cable. Rather, it'll be streamed on ESPN+. Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray will be in the booth.

Auburn football vs. Samford start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Bulldogs will face off on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT

Auburn football vs. Samford betting odds

Because Samford is an FCS team, there are no betting odds available on reputable sportsbooks.

Spread: N/A

Over/under : N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UMass - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cal - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Samford Saturday, Sept. 23 at Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Georgia Saturday, Oct. 7 Open Saturday, Oct. 14 at LSU Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

Samford schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Shorter - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Western Carolina - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at Auburn Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. ETSU Saturday, Oct. 7 at Wofford Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Furman Saturday, Oct. 21 at VMI Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. The Citadel Saturday, Nov. 4 Open Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mercer Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. UT Martin

