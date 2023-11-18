What channel is Auburn football vs NMSU on today? Time, TV Schedule for the Tigers' Week 12 game

Auburn football (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will conclude the regular season against Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25, but the Tigers will host their final non-SEC opponent of the year, New Mexico State, on Saturday.

The Tigers will face the Aggies for the fourth time in school history leading the series all time at 3-0, with the most recent win coming in 2012. Auburn also defeated NMSU in 1993 and 2007.

What channel is Auburn vs. NMSU on today?

Dave Neal and Derek Mason will be in the booth, while Taylor Davis will work the sidelines.

The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Auburn football vs. NMSU start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Auburn football vs. NMSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday Nov. 14

Spread: Auburn (-23.5)

Over/under: 48.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn -3000, NMSU +1200

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UMass - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cal - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Samford - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at Texas A&M - L Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Georgia - L Saturday, Oct. 7 Open Saturday, Oct. 14 at LSU - L Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss - L Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State - W Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt - W Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas - W Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

NMSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 vs UMass - L Saturday, Sept. 2 vs Western Illinois - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Liberty - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at New Mexico - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at Ole Miss - L Saturday, Sept. 30 Open Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs FIU - W Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs SHSU - W Wednesday, Oct. 18 at UTEP - W Tuesday, Oct.24 at La. Tech - W Saturday, Nov. 4 vs MTSU - W Saturday, Nov. 11 at Western Kentucky - W Saturday, Nov. 18 at Auburn

