What channel is Auburn football vs NMSU on today? Time, TV Schedule for the Tigers' Week 12 game
Auburn football (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will conclude the regular season against Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25, but the Tigers will host their final non-SEC opponent of the year, New Mexico State, on Saturday.
The Tigers will face the Aggies for the fourth time in school history leading the series all time at 3-0, with the most recent win coming in 2012. Auburn also defeated NMSU in 1993 and 2007.
What channel is Auburn vs. NMSU on today?
TV channel: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)
Dave Neal and Derek Mason will be in the booth, while Taylor Davis will work the sidelines.
The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.
Auburn football vs. NMSU start time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Auburn football vs. NMSU betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday Nov. 14
Spread: Auburn (-23.5)
Over/under: 48.5 points
Moneyline: Auburn -3000, NMSU +1200
Auburn schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. UMass - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Cal - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Samford - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Texas A&M - L
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Georgia - L
Saturday, Oct. 7
Open
Saturday, Oct. 14
at LSU - L
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Ole Miss - L
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Mississippi State - W
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Vanderbilt - W
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Arkansas - W
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Alabama
NMSU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 26
vs UMass - L
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs Western Illinois - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Liberty - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
at New Mexico - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Ole Miss - L
Saturday, Sept. 30
Open
Wednesday, Oct. 4
vs FIU - W
Wednesday, Oct. 11
vs SHSU - W
Wednesday, Oct. 18
at UTEP - W
Tuesday, Oct.24
at La. Tech - W
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs MTSU - W
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Western Kentucky - W
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Auburn
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Auburn football vs NMSU: Time, TV Channel and betting odds