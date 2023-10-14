What channel is Auburn football vs LSU on?

Auburn football is back after a week off and looks to secure its first SEC victory of the season against No. 22 LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Coming off of a heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Georgia, the Tigers look to rebound. This is the 58th all-time matchup between the teams, and first matchup between coaches Hugh Freeze and Brian Kelly since joining their respective programs.

Auburn trails in the series against LSU overall, 32-24-1, with its last win coming in Baton Rouge in 2021.

What channel is Auburn vs. LSU on today?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be in the booth, while Katie George will work the sidelines.

The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Auburn football vs. LSU start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Auburn football vs. LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 11

Spread: LSU (-11.5)

Over/under: 60.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn +310, LSU -400

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UMass - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cal - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Samford - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at Texas A&M - L Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Georgia - L Saturday, Oct. 7 Open Saturday, Oct. 14 at LSU Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

LSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 at Florida State - L Saturday, Sept. 9 vs Grambling - W Saturday, Sept. 16 at Miss. State - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Ole Miss - L Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri - W Saturday, Oct. 14 vs Auburn Saturday, Oct. 21 vs Army Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 11 Alabama Saturday, Nov. 11 vs Florida Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs Texas A&M

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Time, TV schedule for Auburn football at LSU