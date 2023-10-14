Advertisement

What channel is Auburn football vs LSU on?

Adam Baranovsky, Tuscaloosa News
Auburn football is back after a week off and looks to secure its first SEC victory of the season against No. 22 LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Coming off of a heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Georgia, the Tigers look to rebound. This is the 58th all-time matchup between the teams, and first matchup between coaches Hugh Freeze and Brian Kelly since joining their respective programs.

Auburn trails in the series against LSU overall, 32-24-1, with its last win coming in Baton Rouge in 2021.

What channel is Auburn vs. LSU on today?

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

  • TV channel: ESPN

  • Stream: ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be in the booth, while Katie George will work the sidelines.

The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Auburn football vs. LSU start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

Auburn football vs. LSU betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-11.5)

  • Over/under: 60.5 points

  • Moneyline: Auburn +310, LSU -400

Auburn schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

vs. UMass - W

Saturday, Sept. 9

at Cal - W

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs. Samford - W

Saturday, Sept. 23

at Texas A&M - L

Saturday, Sept. 30

vs. Georgia - L

Saturday, Oct. 7

Open

Saturday, Oct. 14

at LSU

Saturday, Oct. 21

vs. Ole Miss

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Mississippi State

Saturday, Nov. 4

at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 11

at Arkansas

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. New Mexico State

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs. Alabama

LSU schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Sunday, Sept. 3

at Florida State - L

Saturday, Sept. 9

vs Grambling - W

Saturday, Sept. 16

at Miss. State - W

Saturday, Sept. 23

vs. Arkansas - W

Saturday, Sept. 30

at Ole Miss - L

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Missouri - W

Saturday, Oct. 14

vs Auburn

Saturday, Oct. 21

vs Army

Saturday, Oct. 28

Open

Saturday, Nov. 4

at No. 11 Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs Florida

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Georgia State

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs Texas A&M

