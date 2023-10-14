What channel is Auburn football vs LSU on?
Auburn football is back after a week off and looks to secure its first SEC victory of the season against No. 22 LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
Coming off of a heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Georgia, the Tigers look to rebound. This is the 58th all-time matchup between the teams, and first matchup between coaches Hugh Freeze and Brian Kelly since joining their respective programs.
Auburn trails in the series against LSU overall, 32-24-1, with its last win coming in Baton Rouge in 2021.
ALSTON DOUBTFUL: RB Damari Alston doubtful, other injury updates for Auburn football ahead of LSU game
DECOMMITMENT: 4-star CB Jalewis Solomon decommits from Auburn football
What channel is Auburn vs. LSU on today?
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV channel: ESPN
Stream: ESPN, Fubo (free trial)
Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be in the booth, while Katie George will work the sidelines.
The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.
Auburn football vs. LSU start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Auburn football vs. LSU betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 11
Spread: LSU (-11.5)
Over/under: 60.5 points
Moneyline: Auburn +310, LSU -400
Auburn schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. UMass - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Cal - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Samford - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Texas A&M - L
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Georgia - L
Saturday, Oct. 7
Open
Saturday, Oct. 14
at LSU
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Ole Miss
Saturday, Oct. 28
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Alabama
LSU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
at Florida State - L
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs Grambling - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Miss. State - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Arkansas - W
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Ole Miss - L
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Missouri - W
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs Auburn
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs Army
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open
Saturday, Nov. 4
at No. 11 Alabama
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs Florida
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Georgia State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs Texas A&M
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Time, TV schedule for Auburn football at LSU