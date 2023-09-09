What channel is Auburn football vs. Cal today? Time, TV schedule for road opener

AUBURN — Auburn football and Cal have previously never played, but that'll soon change.

The Tigers will be looking to score a win over the Golden Bears in California Memorial Stadium on Saturday to move to 2-0. In Auburn coach Hugh Freeze's first game on the Plains in Week 1, the Tigers picked up a 59-14 over UMass. Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne registered his first touchdown in an Auburn uniform, and backup QB Robby Ashford ran for three scores in the second quarter alone.

Wide receiver Jay Fair led Auburn with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Sean Jackson led the way on the ground with 64 yards on five rushes, highlighted by a 45-yard rumble into the end zone.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is Auburn football vs. Cal today?

Auburn football will play in primetime on ESPN against Cal. Dave Fleming and Brock Osweiler will be in the booth calling the game while Kayla Burton will work the sideline.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Auburn football vs. Cal start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

The Tigers and golden Bears will face off on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Auburn football vs. Cal betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday. Sept. 7.

Spread: Auburn (-6.5)

Over/under : 54 points

Moneyline: Auburn -250, Cal +200

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UMass - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cal Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Samford Saturday, Sept. 23 at Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Georgia Saturday, Oct. 7 Open Saturday, Oct. 14 at LSU Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

Cal schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at North Texas - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Auburn Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Idaho Saturday, Sept. 23 at Washington Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 14 at Utah Saturday, Oct. 21 Open Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. USC Saturday, Nov. 4 at Oregon Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Washington State Saturday, Nov. 18 at Stanford Friday, Nov. 24 at UCLA

