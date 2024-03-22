What channel is Auburn basketball vs Yale on today? Time, TV info for NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE — Auburn basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament, as the No. 4 Tigers are set to play No. 13 Yale in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the matchup, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Auburn basketball vs. Yale in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: TNT

Streaming: SLING TV ($)

Auburn vs. Yale will be broadcast on TNT. Streaming options for the game include SLING TV.

Auburn basketball vs. Yale in March Madness start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Start time: 3:15 p.m. CT

The Auburn-Yale game is scheduled to tip off at 3:15 p.m. CT on Friday.

Auburn basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 27-7

Nov. 7: vs. Baylor (L 88-82)

Nov. 10: Southeastern Louisiana (W 86-71)

Nov. 16: vs. Notre Dame in Legends Classic (W 83-59)

Nov. 17: vs. St. Bonaventure in Legends Classic (W 77-60)

Nov. 21: Alabama A&M (W 84-54)

Nov. 29: Virginia Tech (W 74-57)

Dec. 3: at Appalachian State (L 69-64)

Dec. 9: vs. Indiana in Holiday Hoopsgiving (W 104-76)

Dec. 13: vs. UNC Asheville in Rocket City Classic (W 87-62)

Dec. 17: USC (W 91-75)

Dec. 22: Alabama State (W 82-62)

Dec. 30: Chattanooga (W 101-66)

Jan. 2: Penn (W 88-68)

Jan. 6: at Arkansas (W 83-51)

Jan. 9: Texas A&M (W 66-55)

Jan. 13: LSU (W 93-78)

Jan. 17: at Vanderbilt (W 80-65)

Jan. 20: Ole Miss (W 82-59)

Jan. 24: at Alabama (L 79-75)

Jan. 27: at Mississippi State (L 64-58)

Jan. 31: Vanderbilt (W 81-54)

Feb. 3: at Ole Miss (W 91-77)

Feb. 7: Alabama (W 99-81)

Feb. 10: at Florida (L 81-65)

Feb. 14: South Carolina (W 101-61)

Feb. 17: Kentucky (L 70-59)

Feb. 24: at Georgia (W 97-76)

Feb. 28: at Tennessee (L 92-84)

March 2: Mississippi State (W 78-63)

March 5: at Missouri (W 101-74)

March 9: Georgia (W 92-78)

March 15: vs. South Carolina in SEC Tournament (W 86-55)

March 16: vs. Mississippi State in SEC Tournament (W 73-66)

March 17: vs. Florida in SEC Tournament (W 86-67)

March 22: vs. Yale in Spokane Arena

