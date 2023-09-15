What channel is Army vs. UTSA on today? Time, TV schedule for Black Knights' game

Army football heads into Week 3 with a historic blowout win to its credit, but is that win as telling as the season-opening loss to an underdog?

The Black Knights (1-1) will be tested in San Antonio during Friday's 7 p.m. showdown at the Alamodome against UTSA (1-1).

The Roadrunners lost by three against Houston in their opener and then defeated Texas State with the Bobcats coming off a victory vs. Baylor. UTSA set a school record with seven sacks in the win over Texas State.

Army isn't exactly pass-happy this season, but it is taking to the air more often and junior receiver Isaiah Alston received national acclaim for his 135 yards and two TDs on just three catches vs. Del State. We'll see whether that pattern holds in Week 3.

Here's how to watch Friday's game, including time, TV and streaming info and more.

What channel is Army vs. UTSA on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Army vs. UTSA start time

Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

