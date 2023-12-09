What channel is Army-Navy game on today? Time, TV schedule for Black Knights vs. Midshipmen

The 124th edition of the Army-Navy game will make its New England debut on Saturday as the Black Knights (5-6) and Midshipmen (5-6, 4-4 in AAC play) face off.

Both programs are looking to finish the season with a .500 record on the shoulders of their ground game: Army ranks ninth among FBS teams with 208.3 rushing yards per game, while Navy slots in at 13th with 200.5 rushing yards.

Navy has fared better when mixing in the passing game with its prevalent running game, scoring nine passing touchdowns to four interceptions in 2023. In contrast, Army has six touchdowns to 11 interceptions on the season.

In his first season as coach of the Midshipmen, Brian Newberry will look to carry on the dominance Navy has displayed over Army, as it holds a historical advantage in the series with a record of 62 wins, 54 losses and seven ties. Black Knights coach Jeff Monken is entering his 10th season with Army, boasting a 5-4 record against Navy.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Army vs. Navy today?

Army vs. Navy will be broadcasted on CBS, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson calling the game from the booth and Jenny Dell reporting from the sidelines at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Army vs. Navy start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Black Knights and Midshipmen are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Army vs. Navy betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Spread: Army (-2.5)

Over/under : 27.5 points

Moneyline: Army -145 | Navy +120

Army football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Army 57, Delaware State 0 Friday, Sept. 15 Army 37, UTSA 29 Saturday, Sept. 23 Syracuse 29, Army 16 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Boston College 27, Army 24 Saturday, Oct. 14 Troy 19, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 19 LSU 62, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 28 UMass 21, Army 14 Saturday, Nov. 4 Army 23, No. 25 Air Force 3 Saturday, Nov. 11 Army 17, Holy Cross 14 Saturday, Nov. 18 Army 28, Coastal Carolina 21 Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.)

Navy football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 No. 13 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 BYE Saturday, Sept. 9 Navy 24, Wagner 0 Thursday, Sept. 14 Memphis 28, Navy 24* Saturday, Sept. 23 BYE Saturday, Sept. 30 South Florida 44, Navy 30* Saturday, Oct. 7 Navy 27, North Texas 24* Saturday, Oct. 14 Navy 14, Charlotte 0* Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 22 Air Force 17, Navy 6 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Temple 32, Navy 18* Saturday, Nov. 11 Navy 31, UAB 6* Saturday, Nov. 18 East Carolina 10, Navy 0* Saturday, Nov. 25 SMU 59, Navy 14* Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Army (Foxborough, Mass.)

