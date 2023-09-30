What channel is Arkansas vs Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks fourth game

Arkansas football will try to turn the tide on its season today in one of the program's oldest rivalries.

The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) hit the road for the second week in a row to clash with Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) in this year’s edition of the Southwest Classic. This season marks the first time since 1925 that Arkansas plays each of its first four conference games away from home.

Both teams started their SEC campaigns last week. A game-winning field goal in the final seconds propelled No. 13 LSU in a tight victory over Arkansas, while Texas A&M knocked off Auburn at home.

Arkansas boasts a 42-34-3 record against Texas A&M, but the Razorbacks have dropped 10 of their last 11 meetings with the Aggies, most recently securing a win in 2021 to snap a nine-game losing streak in the series.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. Texas A&M today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks are off the national spotlight after consecutive weeks on ESPN2 and ESPN. Dave Neal and Matt Stinchcomb will handle the announcing duties, with Alyssa Lang providing the sideline reporting.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

The Aggies and Razorbacks will kick off at 11 a.m. inside the famed and exuberant AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. This is the first morning game of the season for Arkansas after back-to-back night games against BYU and LSU.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Sept. 29

Spread: Texas A&M (-6.5)

Over/under : 55.5 points

Moneyline: Texas A&M -230/Arkansas +200

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Western Carolina, 56-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Kent State 28-6 Saturday, Sept. 16 lost to BYU 38-31 Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to No. 13 LSU 34-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M* (Arlington) Saturday. Oct. 7 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 12 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 22 Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 23 Missouri*

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 beat New Mexico 52-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 lost to No. 18 Miami 48-33 Saturday, Sept. 16 beat Louisiana-Monroe 47-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 beat Auburn* 27-10 Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 12 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 21 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 13 LSU*

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What channel is Arkansas-Texas A&M on today? Time, TV, streaming info