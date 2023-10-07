What channel is Arkansas vs Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks fourth game

Arkansas football will try to end a three-game losing streak tonight when it faces No. 16 Ole Miss in the not-so friendly confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) hit the road for the third week in a row to clash with the Rebels (4-1, 1-1). This season marks the first time since 1925 that Arkansas plays each of its first four conference games away from home.

Arkansas, seeking its first win in Oxford since 2017, boasts a 38-28-1 all-time record against Ole Miss. Under head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks have won two of their three meetings against the Rebels since the 2020 season, including both matchups in Fayetteville

More: Can Mississippi homecoming spark Arkansas football's KJ Jefferson?

More: Sam Pittman confident in Arkansas football tight ends amid Luke Hasz injury

Arkansas is coming off a disappointing offensive performance in a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Ole Miss, who scored 55 in a six-point victory over LSU last week.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. Ole Miss on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks are off the national spotlight for a second-straight week. Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic will handle the announcing duties, with Alyssa Lang providing the sideline reporting.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

The Rebels and Razorbacks will play under the lights of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. This is the third night game of the season for Arkansas, and the Razorbacks are 0-2 after dark with losses to BYU and LSU.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Oct. 6

Spread: Ole Miss (-11.5)

Over/under : 62.5 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss -450/Arkansas +325

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Western Carolina, 56-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Kent State 28-6 Saturday, Sept. 16 lost to BYU 38-31 Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to No. 23 LSU 34-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 lost to Texas A&M 34-22 Saturday. Oct. 7 at No. 16 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Missouri*

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Mercer 73-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Tulane 37-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 beat Georgia Tech 48-23 Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to No. 11 Alabama* 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 beat No. 23 LSU* 55-49 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Saturday, Nov. 25 at Mississippi State*

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What channel is Arkansas-Ole Miss on today? Time, TV, streaming info