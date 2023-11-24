What channel is Arkansas vs. Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 13 matchup

Arkansas football looks for a late spark entering the offseason when it faces Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry in Week 13 of the college football season Friday.

While bowl-eligibility will not be in play, the Razorbacks can play spoiler against a Missouri team enjoying one of its best seasons in recent history.

A win over Missouri would be Arkansas' first ranked win of the season, a tough task against Tigers quarterback Brady Cook and top SEC rusher Cody Schrader.

Arkansas has historically struggled to get over the hump against Missouri, losing four of the 14 meetings all time, including six of the past seven. In 2022, Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27, as Cook threw for 242 yards and a touchdown. The Razorbacks are in a four-way tie in the SEC with 12 interceptions on the season, and building on that advantage could help create a path to victory.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. Missouri today?

Arkansas vs. Missouri will be broadcasted live on CBS from the Razorbacks traditional home of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Arkansas vs. Missouri start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Razorbacks and Tigers will kick off their Week 13 matchup at 3 p.m. CT.

Arkansas vs. Missouri betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Spread: Missouri (-7.5)

Over/under : 54.5 points

Moneyline: Missouri -300, Arkansas +240

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas 39, Florida 36 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 11 Auburn 48, Arkansas 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 Arkansas 44, Florida International 20 Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 10 Missouri* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Missouri schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 1 Georgia 30, Missouri 21 Saturday, Nov. 11 Missouri 36, No. 12 Tennessee 7* Saturday, Nov. 18 Missouri 33, Florida 31* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

