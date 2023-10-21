What channel is Arkansas vs Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks seventh game

After a month away, Arkansas football finally comes home.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) will return to the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday with a matchup against a fellow winless team in the SEC in Mississippi State. Arkansas is one of two FBS teams across the country to play four-straight games outside its home stadium in 2023, with the other being Air Force.

The Razorbacks have been close in each of their five defeats, including four one-possession losses on the season. Last week, Arkansas nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback victory over No. 11 Alabama, but the Crimson Tide held on for a 24-21 win.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3) are coming off a bye week with their starting quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'Quavious Marks questionable with injuries. In their last SEC game, the Bulldogs got thumped by Alabama 40-17.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. Mississippi State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will immediately follow ESPN's College Gameday and be in the national spotlight. Mark Jones and Louis Riddick will be on the call, with Quint Kessenich providing sideline reporting.

More: Why Arkansas football's four-game road trip was more difficult than expected

More: Arkansas football's Sam Pittman was coaching for the season: Now he's coaching for his job

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will play a morning game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This is the second-straight morning game for Arkansas coming off last week's game at Alabama.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Oct. 20.

Spread: Arkansas (-6.5)

Over/under : 50.5 points

Moneyline: Arkansas -275/Mississippi State +230

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Western Carolina, 56-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Kent State 28-6 Saturday, Sept. 16 lost to BYU 38-31 Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to No. 19 LSU 34-31* Saturday, Sept. 30 lost to Texas A&M 34-22* Saturday. Oct. 7 lost to No. 13 Ole Miss 27-20* Saturday, Oct. 14 lost to No. 11 Alabama 24-21* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Missouri*

Mississippi State Schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Southeastern Louisiana 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Arizona 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 lost to No. 19 LSU 41-14* Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to South Carolina 37-30* Saturday, Sept. 30 lost to No. 11 Alabama 40-17* Saturday, Oct. 7 beat Western Michigan 41-28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Mississippi Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss*

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What channel is Arkansas-Mississippi State on today? Time, TV, streaming info