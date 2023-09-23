What channel is Arkansas vs LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks fourth game

All offseason, this four-game stretch was circled on the the Arkansas football calendar. The page hasn't yet turned to October, but we've reached the defining point of the season.

The Razorbacks (2-1) begin a four-game road trip in the SEC on Saturday night in Death Valley, facing No. 12 LSU (2-1, 1-0) for the Golden Boot Trophy. Both teams have one loss, but they feel like they're headed in different directions. Arkansas is coming off a humbling loss to BYU, while the Tigers started SEC play with a rout against Mississippi State.

Arkansas is seeking its second consecutive win against LSU in Baton Rouge. The Hogs have never won consecutive games against the Tigers in Louisiana’s capital city. The last time Arkansas won consecutive games against LSU in the state of Louisiana was from 1927-29 in Shreveport.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts to the officials call after a replay review against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Saturday’s game between Arkansas and LSU marks the earliest the two teams have met on the gridiron. Since the Hogs joined the SEC in 1992, the teams have played in November each season. Prior to 1992, Arkansas and LSU played 11 games in October but never during September.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. LSU today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks are getting a national spotlight and ESPN's top announcer-crew for the first time this season, with the game also available to stream on ESPN.com. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will handle the announcing duties, with Holly Rowe providing the sideline reporting.

Arkansas vs. LSU start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Razorbacks will kick off at 6 p.m. for a famed night game in Death Valley. This is the second of back-to-back night games before Arkansas moves to an 11 a.m. kickoff next week against Texas A&M.

Arkansas vs. LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Sept. 15.

Spread: LSU (-17.5)

Over/under : 54.5 points

Moneyline: LSU -750/Arkansas +500

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Western Carolina, 56-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Kent State 28-6 Saturday, Sept. 16 lost to BYU 38-31 Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 12 LSU* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M* (Arlington) Saturday. Oct. 7 at No. 15 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 13 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 25 Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Missouri*

LSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 lost to No. 4 Florida State 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Grambling State 72-10 Saturday, Sept. 16 beat Mississippi State* 41-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas* Friday, Sept. 29 at No. 15 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 13 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 25 Florida* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M*

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What channel is Arkansas-LSU on today? Time, TV, streaming info