What channel is Arkansas vs FIU on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks penultimate game

Coming off its worst performance of the season that ended any hopes of a bowl game, Arkansas football must now find motivation with just two home games remaining on the season.

The Razorbacks (3-7) will host FIU (4-6) Saturday with head coach Sam Pittman on the hot seat. The Razorbacks are in the midst of their worst season during Pittman's tenure, with embarrassments stretching on and off the field.

Arkansas fell behind 21-0 within the first 10 minutes and lost 48-10 to Auburn last week. Any offensive momentum coming out of the win over Florida immediately vanished, and the defense looked more like last year's unit than its improved-self this fall.

FIU is also coming off a blowout loss, falling to to Middle Tennessee State 40-6 last week. The Panthers need to win this game and their last against Western Kentucky to secure bowl eligibility.

This is the second meeting between the two schools, with Arkansas beating FIU 58-10 in 2007. Darren McFadden scored four touchdowns that day, and the Panthers quarterback was Wayne Younger, who coached Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders at Rockledge High School in Florida.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. FIU on today?

TV channel: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks will play their first game of the season on ESPNU this week. Brian Custer and Rod Gilmore will handle the announcing duties, with Lauren Sisler providing the sideline reporting.

Arkansas vs. FIU start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

The Panthers and Razorbacks will play a night game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Hogs are 0-3 in night games this season, including a non-conference loss to BYU back in September.

Arkansas vs. FIU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Nov. 17.

Spread: Arkansas (-29.5)

Over/under : 51.5 points

Moneyline: N/A

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Western Carolina, 56-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Kent State 28-6 Saturday, Sept. 16 lost to BYU 38-31 Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to No. 15 LSU* 34-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 lost to Texas A&M* 34-22 Saturday. Oct. 7 lost to No. 13 Ole Miss* 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 lost to No. 8 Alabama* 24-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 lost to Mississippi State* 7-3 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 beat Florida* 39-36 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 11 lost to Auburn* 48-10 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 11 Missouri*

FIU Schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 lost to Louisiana Tech 22-17 Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Maine 14-12 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat North Texas 46-29 Saturday, Sept. 16 beat UConn 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to No. 25 Liberty 38-6 Wednesday, Oct. 4 lost to New Mexico State 34-17 Wednesday, Oct. 11 lost to UTEP 27-14 Wednesday, Oct. 18 beat Sam Houston 33-27 (2OT) Wednesday, Oct. 25 lost to Jacksonville State 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 BYE Saturday, Nov. 11 lost to Middle Tennessee State 40-6 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Western Kentucky

