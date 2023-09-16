What channel is Arkansas vs BYU on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks third game

The Arkansas football team will face its first real test of the 2023 season today against BYU. The Razorbacks beat the Cougars 52-35 a year ago in Utah.

Head coach Sam Pittman is looking to start 3-0 for the third consecutive season. The Razorbacks have not started 3-0 in three consecutive seasons since 1977-1979 when the legendary Lou Holtz patrolled the sidelines.

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; General view prior to the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas will need a complete performance in order to beat BYU. The run game and pass defense will be two particular areas to watch in Week 3 before the Razorbacks begin SEC play next week at LSU.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is BYU vs. Arkansas today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks are getting a national spotlight for the first time this season on ESPN2, with the game also available to stream on ESPN.com. Brian Custer and Rod Gilmore will handle the announcing duties, with Lauren Sisler providing the sideline reporting.

BYU vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

The Cougars and Razorbacks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. This will be the first of back-to-back night games for Arkansas, with the Razorbacks facing LSU at 6 p.m. next week.

BYU vs. Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Sept. 15.

Spread: Arkansas (-8.5)

Over/under : 47.5 points

Moneyline: Arkansas -325/BYU +275

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Western Carolina, 56-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Kent State 28-6 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. BYU Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 14 LSU* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 23 Texas A&M* (Arlington) Saturday. Oct. 7 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 3 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Missouri*

BYU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Sam Houston 14-0 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Southern Utah 41-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas* Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Cincinnatti* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at TCU* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Texas Tech* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas* Saturday, Nov. 4 at West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Iowa State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Oklahoma* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Oklahoma State*

