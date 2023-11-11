What channel is Arkansas vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks' matchup

During what has been a largely difficult 2023 college football season, Arkansas has been in a new and welcome position this week — preparing for its next game after coming off a win.

The Razorbacks' 39-36 road victory last Saturday against Florida in overtime snapped a six-game losing streak dating back to mid-September while allowing them to pick up their first SEC win of the season. Arkansas has finished winless in SEC play just three times since joining the conference in 1992, two of which came during coach Chad Morris' ill-fated two-year tenure.

Now, coach Sam Pittman and his team will look to build on whatever momentum they created last weekend with a game Saturday against Auburn at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Though victory is never guaranteed in the deep, talented and rugged SEC, the Tigers present an excellent opportunity for Arkansas to follow up on its success from last Saturday.

Under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn is 2-4 in SEC play this season, placing it only one game ahead of the Razorbacks. Following a four-game losing streak, the Tigers have rallied to win their past two games, victories against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, to move within one win of achieving bowl eligibility.

Since 2013, Arkansas is just 2-8 against Auburn, but the Razorbacks have the most recent win in the series, a 41-27 victory last season at Auburn. In that win, running back Raheim Sanders rushed for 171 yards on just 16 carries while quarterback KJ Jefferson had three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).

The Razorbacks will need to win their final three regular-season games to reach bowl eligibility. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. Auburn today?

TV channel : SEC Network

Streaming info: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks' game against the Tigers will air on the SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play) and former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason (analyst) will call the game from the booth, while Alex Chappell will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the matchup include Watch ESPN, which can be accessed online for anyone with a cable package that includes the SEC Network, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Arkansas vs. Auburn start time

Date : Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Arkansas and Auburn will kick off their SEC West matchup Saturday at 3 p.m. at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas vs. Auburn betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread : Arkansas (-2.5)

Over/under : 49 points

Moneyline: Arkansas -135, Auburn +110

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas 39, Florida 36 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida International Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 15 Missouri* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 20 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 12 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Alabama* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

