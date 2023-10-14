What channel is Arkansas vs Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks fourth game

A grueling four-game road trip for Arkansas football finally comes to an end Saturday, with the Razorbacks traveling to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face Nick Saban and No. 11 Alabama.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) will try and end a four-game losing streak in a place they haven't won since 2003. Overall, the Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0) have won the last 15 games in the series and hold a 25-8 record all-time against Arkansas.

In his time at Alabama, Nick Saban has never lost a home game against an unranked team, and the Razorbacks will be heavy underdogs Saturday. Arkansas is coming its third one-possession defeat of the young season, struggling mightily on offense in a 27-20 loss to Ole Miss.

Alabama, meanwhile, has turned its season around after a disappointing home loss to No. 9 Texas in Week 2. Since then, the Crimson Tide have rattled off four-straight victories with important wins over No. 11 Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. Alabama on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The Razorbacks will immediately follow College Gameday on ESPN and in the national spotlight. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will handle the announcing duties, with Tom Luginbil providing the sideline reporting.

Arkansas vs. Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will play a morning game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. This will be the first of back-to-back morning games, with Arkansas hosting Mississippi State next week at 11 a.m., as well.

Arkansas vs. Alabama betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Oct. 13.

Spread: Alabama (-19.5)

Over/under : 47.5 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1400/Arkansas +750

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Western Carolina, 56-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 beat Kent State 28-6 Saturday, Sept. 16 lost to BYU 38-31 Saturday, Sept. 23 lost to No. 22 LSU* 34-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 lost to Texas A&M* 34-22 Saturday. Oct. 7 lost to No. 13 Ole Miss 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Missouri*

Alabama Schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 beat Middle Tennessee State 56-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 lost to No. 9 Texas 34-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 beat South Florida 17-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 beat No. 13 Ole Miss* 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 beat Mississippi State* 40-17 Saturday, Oct. 7 beat Texas A&M 26-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 19 Tenneessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 22 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 24 Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn*

