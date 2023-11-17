What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. UNC-Greensboro on today? Time, TV schedule for basketball game
Arkansas men's basketball played its closest game of the young season Monday in an 86-77 win over Old Dominion. Eric Musselman once again lamented his team's physicality and defensive rebounding, and now there is just one game remaining before stiffer competition arrives.
The No. 14 Razorbacks (3-0) will host UNC-Greensboro Friday night inside Bud Walton Arena. This is the final home game to open the season before Arkansas hits the road during Thanksgiving week in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which features powerhouse programs like North Carolina and Villanova.
This is the second-straight season the Spartans are paying a visit to Fayetteville. Last year, UNC-Greensboro led by five at halftime before Arkansas rallied for a 65-58 win. That was also the night Trevon Brazile suffered a torn ACL.
The Spartans are 1-1 on the season with a victory over NC A&T and a loss to Vanderbilt. The Spartans rallied in the second half but fell to the Commodores 74-70 Tuesday.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Arkansas vs. UNC-Greensboro on today?
TV channel: Not Available
Stream: SEC+, ESPN+
The Razorbacks and Spartans will not be on TV today, but the game is available to stream via SEC+ on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion start time
Date: Friday, Nov. 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT
Arkansas and UNC-Greensboro will have a 7 p.m. tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena. After the Spartans, the Razorbacks will return to action Wednesday against Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Arkansas schedule 2023-24
Date
Opponent
Monday, Nov. 6
beat Alcorn State 93-59
Friday, Nov. 11
beat Gardner-Webb 86-68
Monday, Nov. 13
beat Old Dominion 86-77
Friday, Nov. 17
vs. UNC-Greensboro
Wednesday, Nov. 22
vs. Stanford (Battle for Atlantis)
Wednesday, Nov. 29
vs. No. 9 Duke
Monday, Dec. 4
vs. Furman
Saturday, Dec. 9
at Oklahoma (Tulsa)
Saturday, Dec. 16
vs. Lipscomb
Thursday, Dec. 21
vs. Abilene Christian
Saturday, Dec. 30
vs. UNC Wilmington
Saturday, Jan. 6
vs. Auburn*
Wednesday, Jan. 10
at Georgia*
Saturday, Jan. 13
at Florida*
Tuesday, Jan. 16
vs. No. 13 Texas A&M*
Saturday, Jan. 20
vs. South Carolina*
Wednesday, Jan. 24
at Ole Miss*
Saturday, Jan. 27
vs. No. 17 Kentucky*
Wednesday, Jan. 31
at Missouri*
Saturday, Feb. 3
at LSU*
Saturday, Feb. 10
vs. Georgia*
Wednesday, Feb. 14
vs. No. 7 Tennessee*
Saturday, Feb. 17
Tuesday, Feb. 20
at No. 13 Texas A&M*
Saturday, Feb. 24
vs. Missouri*
Tuesday, Feb. 27
vs. Vanderbilt*
Saturday, March 2
at No. 17 Kentucky*
Wednesday, March 6
vs. LSU*
Saturday, March 9
at No. 22 Alabama*
