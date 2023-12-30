What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. UNC Wilmington on today? Time, TV schedule for final non-conference game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A brief break for Christmas is over, and Arkansas basketball will close out its non-conference schedule against a dangerous opponent already with an SEC scalp on its season resume.

The Razorbacks (8-4) will host UNC Wilmington tonight inside Bud Walton Arena. The Seahawks (9-2) went into Rupp Arena and beat Kentucky earlier this month.

Dec 21, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles in the second half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 83-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas needed a second-half comeback to knock off Abilene Christian 83-73 last week. The Hogs used a four-guard lineup for a majority of the second half and also watch Kenyon Menifield Jr. produce a breakout performance in the victory.

UNC Wilmington enters Saturday on a four-game winning streak. Both teams carry deep rosters and ignitable reserves. The Seahawks lead the country in bench scoring (40.8 ppg), while the Hogs rank seventh (37.8) in the nation.

Arkansas will have a week off after this final non-conference game before opening SEC play with a home matchup against Auburn.

Here's everything you need to know about the game between Arkansas and UNC Wilmington, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. UNC Wilmington on today?

The Razorbacks will be on television for the rest of the season. James Westling will be the play-by-play announcer with Joe Kleine serving as the color analyst.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 5 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. CT

It will be an afternoon tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena Saturday. The next Arkansas game is Jan. 6 at home against Auburn in the SEC opener.

Arkansas schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 beat Alcorn State 93-59 Friday, Nov. 11 beat Gardner-Webb 86-68 Monday, Nov. 13 beat Old Dominion 86-77 Friday, Nov. 17 lost to UNC-Greensboro 78-72 Wednesday, Nov. 22 beat Stanford 77-74 in double OT (Battle 4 Atlantis) Thursday, Nov. 23 lost to Memphis 84-79 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Friday, Nov. 24 lost to No. 14 North Carolina 87-72 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Wednesday, Nov. 29 beat No. 7 Duke 80-75 Monday, Dec. 4 beat Furman 97-83 Saturday, Dec. 9 lost to No. 19 Oklahoma 79-70 Saturday, Dec. 16 beat Lipscomb 69-66 Thursday, Dec. 21 beat Abilene Christian 83-73 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. UNC-Wilmington Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Auburn* Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Georgia* Saturday, Jan. 13 at Florida* Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. South Carolina* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at No. 24 Ole Miss* Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. No. 8 Kentucky* Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Missouri* Saturday, Feb. 3 at LSU* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Georgia* Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. No. 6 Tennessee* Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mississippi State* Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Missouri* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, March 2 at No. 8 Kentucky* Wednesday, March 6 vs. LSU* Saturday, March 9 at Alabama*

