What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Stanford on today? Time, TV schedule for Battle 4 Atlantis opener

Arkansas men's basketball is coming off its first loss of the season, with a grueling week featuring enticing matchups starting in The Bahamas.

The No. 20 Razorbacks (3-1) will face Stanford Wednesday night in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Hogs will play three games in three days, with powerhouse programs like Villanova and North Carolina on the opposite half of the bracket. Arkansas will face Memphis or Michigan Friday, either in the semifinals or the consolation bracket.

UNC-Greensboro stunned Arkansas in its last game. The Hogs shot miserably from three-point range and walked out of Bud Walton Arena with a 78-72 loss, marking the first home non-conference defeat in Eric Musselman's career.

Musselman has lamented Arkansas' inability to contain dribble penetration, which has led to opposing teams created wide open looks from three-point range. Musselman promised changes to his defensive scheme after the loss to UNC-Greensboro.

Stanford is also 3-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming at home to Santa Clara. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two programs, with the Cardinal winning both previous encounters.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas vs. Stanford on today?

For the first time all season, the Razorbacks will be on television, with the game also available to stream online at ESPN.com and FUBO.

Arkansas vs. Stanford start time

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

Arkansas and Stanford will have a 6:30 p.m. tipoff inside Imperial Arena. Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter will be on the call from Paradise Island.

Arkansas schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 beat Alcorn State 93-59 Friday, Nov. 11 beat Gardner-Webb 86-68 Monday, Nov. 13 beat Old Dominion 86-77 Friday, Nov. 17 lost to UNC-Greensboro 78-72 Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle for Atlantis) Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. No. 9 Duke Monday, Dec. 4 vs. Furman Saturday, Dec. 9 at Oklahoma (Tulsa) Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. UNC Wilmington Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Auburn* Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Georgia* Saturday, Jan. 13 at Florida* Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. No. 12 Texas A&M* Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. South Carolina* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Ole Miss* Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. No. 16 Kentucky* Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Missouri* Saturday, Feb. 3 at LSU* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Georgia* Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. No. 7 Tennessee* Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mississippi State* Tuesday, Feb. 20 at No. 12 Texas A&M* Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Missouri* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, March 2 at No. 16 Kentucky* Wednesday, March 6 vs. LSU* Saturday, March 9 at No. 17 Alabama*

