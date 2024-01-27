What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball will welcome No. 6 Kentucky and a national audience to Bud Walton Arena Saturday.

The Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) host the Wildcats (14-4, 3-2) this evening, just seven hours after ESPN's College Gameday broadcasts inside the Hogs' home stadium. College Gameday will get started at 10 a.m. CT, with fans able to enter the public gates through the west side of Bud Walton Arena at 9:00 a.m.

Arkansas is on a two-game losing streak, suffering blowout defeats at the hands of South Carolina and Ole Miss. Tramon Mark and Trevon Brazile are both questionable to play against Kentucky. Mark missed the Ole Miss game with migraines, while Brazile did not play in the second half due to knee soreness.

More: Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky: Scouting report, prediction as Hogs host College Gameday

More: Ugly season gets even worse as Arkansas basketball gets blown out by Ole Miss

Kentucky is coming off its worst performance of the season in a 79-62 loss to the Gamecocks. The Wildcats lead the entire country averaging 89.9 points per game, but the offense stalled Tuesday.

After Saturday, Arkansas will hit the road for games against Missouri and LSU.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game between Arkansas and Kentucky, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky on today?

The Razorbacks and Wildcats will be on ESPN Saturday. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman hollers during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 13, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Arkansas vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26

Time: 6 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT

It will be an early-evening tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena Saturday. Dan Shulman will handle the play-by-play duties with Jay Bilas providing color commentary.

Arkansas schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 beat Alcorn State 93-59 Friday, Nov. 11 beat Gardner-Webb 86-68 Monday, Nov. 13 beat Old Dominion 86-77 Friday, Nov. 17 lost to UNC-Greensboro 78-72 Wednesday, Nov. 22 beat Stanford 77-74 in double OT (Battle 4 Atlantis) Thursday, Nov. 23 lost to Memphis 84-79 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Friday, Nov. 24 lost to No. 14 North Carolina 87-72 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Wednesday, Nov. 29 beat No. 7 Duke 80-75 Monday, Dec. 4 beat Furman 97-83 Saturday, Dec. 9 lost to No. 19 Oklahoma 79-70 Saturday, Dec. 16 beat Lipscomb 69-66 Thursday, Dec. 21 beat Abilene Christian 83-73 Saturday, Dec. 30 beat UNC Wilmington 106-90 Saturday, Jan. 6 lost to No. 25 Auburn* 83-51 Wednesday, Jan. 10 lost to Georgia* 76-66 Saturday, Jan. 13 lost to Florida* 90-68 Tuesday, Jan. 16 beat Texas A&M* 78-77 Saturday, Jan. 20 lost to South Carolina* 77-64 Wednesday, Jan. 24 lost to Ole Miss* 77-51 Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. No. 6 Kentucky* Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Missouri* Saturday, Feb. 3 at LSU* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Georgia* Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. No. 5 Tennessee* Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mississippi State* Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Missouri* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, March 2 at No. 6 Kentucky* Wednesday, March 6 vs. LSU* Saturday, March 9 at Alabama*

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky? TV info