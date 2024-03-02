What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule

Arkansas basketball is in need of a boost after a demoralizing home loss to Vanderbilt, but the road gets no easier.

The Razorbacks (14-4, 5-10 SEC) will face No. 16 Kentucky (20-8, 10-5) today inside Rupp Arena. Arkansas will try to avoid another dip below .500 and keep its aspirations of a first-round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament alive.

Kentucky is looking to sweep the Hogs, with the Wildcats outlasting Arkansas 63-57 earlier this season in Fayetteville. John Calipari's team has won four of its last five games and beat Mississippi State Tuesday night on a buzzer-beater from freshman Reed Sheppard.

After Kentucky, the Razorbacks will close the regular season with a home game against LSU and a road trip to face No. 14 Alabama.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game between Arkansas and Kentucky, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Kentucky on today?

This could be the final Arkansas athletics event ever broadcast on CBS, with ESPN obtaining the exclusive rights to SEC Broadcasts. Streaming options for the game include the Paramount Plus app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET, Noon CT

Arkansas basketball schedule 2023-24

