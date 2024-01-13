What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for SEC matchup

Arkansas basketball heads to a hostile environment Saturday in dire need of its first conference victory.

The Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) faces Florida (10-5, 0-2) this afternoon after a disappointing start to life in the SEC. Arkansas began its league campaign with a 32-point loss to Auburn and followed that performance with another double-digit defeat at the hands of Georgia.

The Gators will be equally desperate Saturday, opening SEC play with back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recently called Florida one of the teams that can win the SEC, but the Gators are starting to fall behind in the conference race.

After Saturday, Arkansas will return home for games against Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game between Arkansas and Florida, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Florida on today?

The Razorbacks and Gators will be one of two SEC games on ESPN's signature channel Saturday, immediately following the matchup between Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Jan 10, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Makhi Mitchell (15) grabs a rebound against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 4 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. CT

It will be an afternoon tipoff inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Saturday. This will be Arkansas' second true road game of the entire season.

Arkansas schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 beat Alcorn State 93-59 Friday, Nov. 11 beat Gardner-Webb 86-68 Monday, Nov. 13 beat Old Dominion 86-77 Friday, Nov. 17 lost to UNC-Greensboro 78-72 Wednesday, Nov. 22 beat Stanford 77-74 in double OT (Battle 4 Atlantis) Thursday, Nov. 23 lost to Memphis 84-79 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Friday, Nov. 24 lost to No. 14 North Carolina 87-72 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Wednesday, Nov. 29 beat No. 7 Duke 80-75 Monday, Dec. 4 beat Furman 97-83 Saturday, Dec. 9 lost to No. 19 Oklahoma 79-70 Saturday, Dec. 16 beat Lipscomb 69-66 Thursday, Dec. 21 beat Abilene Christian 83-73 Saturday, Dec. 30 beat UNC Wilmington 106-90 Saturday, Jan. 6 lost to No. 25 Auburn* 83-51 Wednesday, Jan. 10 lost to Georgia* 76-66 Saturday, Jan. 13 at Florida* Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. South Carolina* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Ole Miss* Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. No. 6 Kentucky* Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Missouri* Saturday, Feb. 3 at LSU* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Georgia* Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. No. 5 Tennessee* Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mississippi State* Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Missouri* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, March 2 at No. 6 Kentucky* Wednesday, March 6 vs. LSU* Saturday, March 9 at Alabama*

