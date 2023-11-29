What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Duke on today? Time, TV schedule for Hogs' home game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark -- The marquee home game of the Arkansas basketball season has arrived, and it is a rematch of the 1994 National Championship.

The Razorbacks (4-3) will welcome No. 7 Duke (5-1) to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Nearly 30 years ago, Arkansas beat Duke 76-72 to claim the program's lone national title.

Nov 24, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Layden Blocker (6) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) react during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

More recently, Arkansas lost to Duke in the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The teams have each won twice in the all-time series.

Arkansas is in the midst of a rocky stretch, losing three of its past four games and going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. To make matters worse, Tramon Mark suffered a back injury in The Bahamas and there is no timetable for his return.

Duke lost to Arizona during the first week of the season but has bounced back and won four-straight games.

Here's everything you need to know about the game between Arkansas and Duke, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Duke on today?

The Razorbacks and Blue Devils will be on ESPN Wednesday, with the game also available to stream online at ESPN.com and FUBO.

Arkansas vs. Duke start time

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET, 8:15 p.m. CT

It will be a late-night tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena, with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call.

Arkansas schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 beat Alcorn State 93-59 Friday, Nov. 11 beat Gardner-Webb 86-68 Monday, Nov. 13 beat Old Dominion 86-77 Friday, Nov. 17 lost to UNC-Greensboro 78-72 Wednesday, Nov. 22 beat Stanford 77-74 in double OT (Battle 4 Atlantis) Thursday, Nov. 23 lost to Memphis 84-79 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Friday, Nov. 24 lost to No. 14 North Carolina 87-72 Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. No. 9 Duke Monday, Dec. 4 vs. Furman Saturday, Dec. 9 at Oklahoma (Tulsa) Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. UNC Wilmington Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Auburn* Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Georgia* Saturday, Jan. 13 at Florida* Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. No. 14 Texas A&M* Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. South Carolina* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Ole Miss* Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. No. 12 Kentucky* Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Missouri* Saturday, Feb. 3 at LSU* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Georgia* Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. No. 10 Tennessee* Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mississippi State* Tuesday, Feb. 20 at No. 14 Texas A&M* Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Missouri* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, March 2 at No. 12 Kentucky* Wednesday, March 6 vs. LSU* Saturday, March 9 at No. 23 Alabama*

