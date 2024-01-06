What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for SEC opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball will begin its SEC schedule this afternoon, balancing hopes of a conference championship and the need for quality wins to secure a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament.

No. 25 Auburn (11-2) will be the first SEC opponent for the Razorbacks (9-4), with the Tigers starting to find their groove and entering the AP Top 25 this week for the first time this season.

There were highs and lows during the Hogs' non-conference slate. Arkansas upset Duke in late November and scored 106 points in its most recent game against UNCW, but the Razorbacks also had deflating defeats to Oklahoma, Memphis and UNC Greensboro.

Auburn enters on a six-game winning streak. The Tigers knocked off Indiana and USC while scoring at least 80 points in every game during this recent stretch. Their losses are to Baylor and Appalachian State.

After Saturday, Arkansas will hit the road for games at Georgia and Florida. The Hogs will return to Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 16 to face Texas A&M.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game between Arkansas and Auburn, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas basketball vs. Auburn on today?

The Razorbacks and Tigers will be one of three nationally televised games in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Tom Hart will be the play-by-play announcer with Jimmy Dykes serving as the color analyst.

Arkansas vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: 2 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. CT

It will be an early afternoon tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. The next Arkansas game is Jan. 10 on the road against Georgia.

Arkansas schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 beat Alcorn State 93-59 Friday, Nov. 11 beat Gardner-Webb 86-68 Monday, Nov. 13 beat Old Dominion 86-77 Friday, Nov. 17 lost to UNC-Greensboro 78-72 Wednesday, Nov. 22 beat Stanford 77-74 in double OT (Battle 4 Atlantis) Thursday, Nov. 23 lost to Memphis 84-79 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Friday, Nov. 24 lost to No. 14 North Carolina 87-72 (Battle 4 Atlantis) Wednesday, Nov. 29 beat No. 7 Duke 80-75 Monday, Dec. 4 beat Furman 97-83 Saturday, Dec. 9 lost to No. 19 Oklahoma 79-70 Saturday, Dec. 16 beat Lipscomb 69-66 Thursday, Dec. 21 beat Abilene Christian 83-73 Saturday, Dec. 30 beat UNC Wilmington 106-90 Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. No. 25 Auburn* Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Georgia* Saturday, Jan. 13 at Florida* Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. South Carolina* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at No. 22 Ole Miss* Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. No. 6 Kentucky* Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Missouri* Saturday, Feb. 3 at LSU* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Georgia* Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. No. 5 Tennessee* Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mississippi State* Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Missouri* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, March 2 at No. 6 Kentucky* Wednesday, March 6 vs. LSU* Saturday, March 9 at Alabama*

Dec 30, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) returns to the bench after a technical foul in the second half against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

