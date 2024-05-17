What channel is Arizona vs. Villanova softball on today? Time, TV schedule for NCAA tournament game

Arizona is back in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

After missing out on postseason last year, the Wildcats (34-16-1 overall, 13-11 in PAC-12 play) earned an at-large bid to the big dance on Sunday with a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the regionals. Arizona will open up the Fayetteville Regional against Big East champion Villanova (31-22 overall, 19-5 in Big East play) on Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. MST inside Bogle Park.

It is the 36th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Wildcats, who rank second all-time for most Women's College World Series titles at eight.

Arizona brings one of the nation's top offenses and defenses in the country into the NCAA Tournament, as the Wildcats are second in the NCAA in fielding percentage (98.2%) and 12th in batting average (.330) and 19th in home runs (65). Watch out for Arizona's Regan Shockey, the Wildcats star freshman centerfielder who ranks second and fourth amongst all freshman in the country in hits (76) and batting average (.413).

As for the other side of the Wildcats vs. Wildcats matchup, Villanova is coming off a strong showing in the Big East Tournament this past weekend where it claimed its third conference tournament title in the last four years with wins over St. John's, UConn and Creighton.

Caroline Pellicano enters the NCAA Tournament as Villanova's top pitcher, and is coming off a big conference tournament where she was named Most Outstanding Player where she recorded two saves across three shutout outings in relief with a win.

If Arizona wins on Friday against Villanova, it will face the winner of No. 12 seed Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State.

Here's what you need to know on how to watch Arizona take on Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Softball Tournament on Friday:

What channel is Arizona vs. Villanova softball on today? How to watch, stream

Stream: ESPN+ | ESPN app

ESPN+ will stream No. 17 ranked Arizona vs. Villanova in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament. You can also stream it on the ESPN app using your ESPN+ login credentials. Noah Reed (play-by-play) and Raine Wilson (color analyst) will have the call of the game on ESPN+.

What time does Arizona vs. Villanova softball start today?

Date: Friday, May 17

Time: 3 p.m. MST

Arizona and Villanova will square off on Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. MST in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament from Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arizona softball 2024 schedule

Below is the full Fayetteville Regional schedule, including Arizona's games. For the Wildcats' full 2024 softball schedule, click here.

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Arizona vs. Villanova | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (12) Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | Noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

