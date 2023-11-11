What channel is Arizona at Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks the perimeter of the field as players warm up for the game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado.

It's the final home game in Boulder this season, as Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team wrap up Coach Prime's inaugural Folsom Field slate.

This is the sixth ranked opponent for Colorado, as the Buffaloes host No. 21 Arizona.

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac 12) are on fire right now, entering this matchup with three straight wins over ranked opponents.

Colorado (4-5, 1-5) is in desperation mode now, losing three consecutive games after a 4-2 start, including a 26-19 loss to Oregon State last weekend.

More: Watch Arizona at Colorado football live on Fubo (free trial)

Here's a guide on how to watch Arizona at Colorado football on Saturday, Nov. 11.

What channel is Arizona at Colorado football on today?

TV channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Who are the announcers for the Arizona-Colorado game?

Play-by-play: Ted Robinson

Analyst: Yugi Roth

This is the second CU game airing on the Pac-12 Networks this season and also the second to not be shown on national television.

What time does Arizona at Colorado start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: 2 p.m. ET/Noon MT

Colorado's game vs. the Wildcats is scheduled to kick off at noon MT from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, CU 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, CU 41 Saturday, Oct. 7 CU 27, Arizona State 24 Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT) Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 UCLA 28, CU 16 Saturday, Nov. 4 Oregon State 26, CU 19 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona*, noon Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Arizona at Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule