What channel is Arizona at Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule

It's the final home game in Boulder this season, as Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team wrap up Coach Prime's inaugural Folsom Field slate.
This is the sixth ranked opponent for Colorado, as the Buffaloes host No. 21 Arizona.
The Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac 12) are on fire right now, entering this matchup with three straight wins over ranked opponents.
Colorado (4-5, 1-5) is in desperation mode now, losing three consecutive games after a 4-2 start, including a 26-19 loss to Oregon State last weekend.
Here's a guide on how to watch Arizona at Colorado football on Saturday, Nov. 11.
What channel is Arizona at Colorado football on today?
TV channel: Pac-12 Networks
Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish and other providers.
Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.
Who are the announcers for the Arizona-Colorado game?
Play-by-play: Ted Robinson
Analyst: Yugi Roth
This is the second CU game airing on the Pac-12 Networks this season and also the second to not be shown on national television.
What time does Arizona at Colorado start?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
Start time: 2 p.m. ET/Noon MT
Colorado's game vs. the Wildcats is scheduled to kick off at noon MT from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.
2023 Colorado football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
CU 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
CU 36, Nebraska 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)
Saturday, Sept. 23
Oregon 42, CU 6
Saturday, Sept. 30
USC 48, CU 41
Saturday, Oct. 7
CU 27, Arizona State 24
Friday, Oct. 13
Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT)
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
UCLA 28, CU 16
Saturday, Nov. 4
Oregon State 26, CU 19
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*, noon
Friday, Nov. 17
at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Utah*, TBA
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 championship game, 6 p.m.
