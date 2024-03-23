What channel is Arizona basketball vs Dayton on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Arizona got off to a bit of a sleepy start against Long Beach State in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats' talent eventually won out in an 85-65 win to advance to the second round.

They will go up against the Dayton Flyers (25-7, 14-4 Atlantic 10), who pulled off a huge comeback to stun the Nevada Wolfpack and stave off an upset. The 7-seeded Flyers were led by DaRon Holmes II, who scored 18 points in their 63-60 come-from-behind victory. Arizona saw Kylan Boswell put up 20 against Long Beach State, among five players in double figures.

Watch select 2024 NCAA Tournament games live

After a first-round exit in 2023, Arizona (26-8, 15-5 in Pac-12 play) is hoping to get back to the Sweet 16 under Tommy Lloyd. The 1 seed Wildcats lost to 5 seed Houston in 2022. They're hoping for a deeper run behind the likes of Caleb Love and Boswell.

While Dayton is coming off an emotional win and Arizona dispatched Long Beach State with relative ease, this March has already wrought plenty of chaos.: The Wildcats will undoubtedly be locked in as they try to avoid being the next high seed to suffer an upset, particularly against a Dayton team that has shown itself to be extremely resilient.

Here's what to know about Arizona and Dayton's date in the second round.

What channel is Arizona vs. Dayton on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo

Arizona will tip off vs. Dayton on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobson (sideline reporter) will have the call.

Arizona vs. Dayton start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 9:45 a.m. PT

Arizona and Dayton will play at 9:45 a.m. PT at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Arizona vs. Dayton odds

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday morning.

Spread: Arizona (-9.5)

Over/under: 149.5

Moneyline: Arizona -500 | Dayton +375

Arizona basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Arizona's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Score Saturday, March 9 USC 78, Arizona 65 Thursday, March 14 Arizona 70, USC 49 (Pac-12 Tournament) Friday, March 15 Oregon 67, Arizona 59 (Pac-12) Thursday, March 21 (2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 (2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton (NCAA Tournament)

Dayton basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Dayton's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Score Tuesday, March 5 Dayton 100, St. Louis 83 Friday, March 8 Dayton 91, VCU 86 (OT) Thursday, March 14 Duquesne 65, Dayton 57 Thursday, March 21 (7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60 (NCAA Tournament first round) Saturday, March 23 (2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton (NCAA Tournament second round)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona-Dayton channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness game