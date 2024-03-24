What channel is Alabama women's basketball vs Texas on today? Time, TV for March Madness

No. 8 Alabama women's basketball is in the round of 32 for the first time since 2021 after a victory against No. 9 Florida State on Friday.

The Crimson Tide (24-9) will face No. 1 Texas for just the third time ever, and for the first time in 30 years. The Longhorns won their second BIG 12 tournament title this season earning them the No. 1 seed in the tournament. In two meetings with Alabama, Texas holds a 2-0 all time record.

If Alabama wins on Sunday, it will be the first time they make it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1997-98, and it would be Texas' second time the last three years if they win.

MARCH MADNESS GALLERY: Alabama women's basketball vs FSU in NCAA Tournament: Photo gallery

MARCH MADNESS: Essence Cody comes up big as Alabama women's basketball tops FSU in March Madness.

Here is how to watch Alabama vs Texas:

What channel is Alabama vs. Texas on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app or can be streamed on ESPN+.

Alabama will tip off vs. Texas on ESPN. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV/Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Alabama vs Texas start time

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Alabama and Texas will play at 5 p.m. CT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Texas women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Florida State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Saturday, March 2 vs BYU - W Saturday, March 9 vs Kansas - W (BIG12 Tournament) Monday, March 11 vs Kansas State - W (BIG12 Tournament) Tuesday, March 12 vs Iowa State - W (BIG12 Championship) Friday, March 22 vs No. 16 Drexel - W (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 No. 8 Alabama (NCAA Tournament)

Alabama women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Alabama women's basketball 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Sunday, Feb. 25 vs Mississippi State - W Thursday, Feb. 29 vs Florida - W Sunday, March 3 vs Texas A&M - W Friday, March 8 vs Tennessee - L (SEC Tournament) Friday, March 22 vs Florida State - W (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 vs Texas (NCAA Tournament)

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama-Texas channel today, time, TV schedule for March Madness game