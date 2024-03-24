What channel is Alabama women's basketball vs Texas on today? Time, TV for March Madness
No. 8 Alabama women's basketball is in the round of 32 for the first time since 2021 after a victory against No. 9 Florida State on Friday.
The Crimson Tide (24-9) will face No. 1 Texas for just the third time ever, and for the first time in 30 years. The Longhorns won their second BIG 12 tournament title this season earning them the No. 1 seed in the tournament. In two meetings with Alabama, Texas holds a 2-0 all time record.
If Alabama wins on Sunday, it will be the first time they make it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1997-98, and it would be Texas' second time the last three years if they win.
Here is how to watch Alabama vs Texas:
What channel is Alabama vs. Texas on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app or can be streamed on ESPN+.
Alabama will tip off vs. Texas on ESPN. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV/Fubo, which offers a free trial.
Alabama vs Texas start time
Date: Sunday, March 24
Time: 5 p.m. CT
Alabama and Texas will play at 5 p.m. CT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Texas women's basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the last five games of Texas' 2023-24 basketball season.
Saturday, March 2
vs BYU - W
Saturday, March 9
vs Kansas - W (BIG12 Tournament)
Monday, March 11
vs Kansas State - W (BIG12 Tournament)
Tuesday, March 12
vs Iowa State - W (BIG12 Championship)
Friday, March 22
vs No. 16 Drexel - W (NCAA Tournament)
Sunday, March 24
No. 8 Alabama (NCAA Tournament)
Alabama women's basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the last five games of Alabama women's basketball 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
Sunday, Feb. 25
vs Mississippi State - W
Thursday, Feb. 29
vs Florida - W
Sunday, March 3
vs Texas A&M - W
Friday, March 8
vs Tennessee - L (SEC Tournament)
Friday, March 22
vs Florida State - W (NCAA Tournament)
Sunday, March 24
vs Texas (NCAA Tournament)
