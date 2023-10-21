What channel is Alabama vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Crimson Tide game

No. 8 Alabama is gearing up for its 106th meeting with No. 15 Tennessee for the storied "Third Saturday in October" rivalry in Week 8 of the college football season.

The Crimson Tide are seeking revenge after losing to the Vols in agonizing fashion last year, with Tennessee capping off a stunning comeback with a last-second, 40-yard field goal in a 52-49 win. Despite the loss, Alabama still holds a winning record of 58-39-7 against Tennessee through their years of history.

More: Watch Alabama-Tennessee live with Fubo (free trial)

One of the deciding factors for Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide will be the offensive line, as Alabama ranks dead last in the SEC with 31 sacks allowed. The Vols have the third-most sacks in the SEC, and fifth-most nationally. When asked if he was concerned about Alabama's ability to protect quarterback Jalen Milroe, Saban said, "Hell yeah."

Tennessee has shown the ability to beat teams in a multiple ways, as the Vols dominated the ground game against Texas A&M in a 20-13 win in Week 7; quarterback Joe Milton threw for 239 yards during a Week 5 blowout of South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's defense has allowed more than 30 points just one time this season, a Week 2 upset loss to Texas.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Alabama vs. Tennessee today?

Alabama vs. Tennessee will air nationally on CBS from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide's game vs. Tennessee is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

REQUIRED READING: Nick Saban explains why Alabama football didn't move JC Latham to left tackle

Alabama vs. Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Spread: Alabama (-8.5)

Over/under : 49 points

Moneyline: Alabama (-350) | Tennessee (+275)

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 15 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 19 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Oct. 13

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 8 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 20 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama-Tennessee channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info