What channel is Alabama vs Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said he believes Mississippi State is a better team than anyone the Crimson Tide has faced outside of Texas during his appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. His theory (tactical motivation?) will be tested as Alabama takes on Bulldogs in Week 5 of the college football season on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Alabama bounced back from the Texas loss to beat South Florida and Ole Miss. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was benched in Week 3, but lackluster showings from Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson put Milroe back at the helm against the Rebels. Milroe once again will start at quarterback against an inconsistent Mississippi State defense.

MSU has not eclipsed 100 yards rushing since Week 2 and has leaned heavily on quarterback Will Rogers, who was 30-for-48 passing in last Saturday's 37-30 loss to South Carolina.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more how to watch information:

What channel is Alabama vs. Mississippi State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State will be live from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich will be on the call for ESPN.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming app and site, WatchESPN, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs kick off from Davis Wade Stadium at 8 p.m. CT.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29.

Spread: Alabama (-14.5)

Over/under : 46.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -650, Mississippi State +450

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 20 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 13 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn*

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Mississippi State 48, Southeastern Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 14 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Western Michigan Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

