What channel is Alabama vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Crimson Tide's game

For the Crimson Tide, every game for the rest of the season matters.

After a big win against LSU last week, Alabama football travels to Lexington to take on a Kentucky Wildcats team looking to get a big win for the program.

Jalen Milroe appears to have found his stride at the QB in Tuscaloosa. After a rocky start, he had a hyper-efficient week against LSU last week, throwing for 219 yards on just 23 attempts. Where he shined, however, was on the ground. Milroe rushed 20 times for a staggering 155 yards and four touchdowns against the Tigers, leaving his stamp on the win.

Kentucky snapped at three-game losing streak last week, but is still looking for a win against a ranked opponent this season. With Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes on the line week-to-week, it will prove a tough test for Mark Stoops' program.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Alabama vs. Kentucky today?

Alabama vs. Kentucky will air live on ESPN. Fans who want to stream the noon game can find it on the ESPN app or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Alabama vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: Noon ET

Alabama vs. Kentucky is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Kroger Field in Lexington.

Alabama vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread: Alabama (-10.5)

Over/under : 47

Moneyline: Alabama -450 | Kentucky +340

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Kentucky 44, Ball State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Kentucky 28, Eastern Kentucky 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kentucky 35, Akron 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 3* Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, Florida 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

