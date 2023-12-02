What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for SEC Championship game

Alabama football coach Nick Saban's streak of taking the Crimson Tide to a national championship at least once every three seasons is in jeopardy. And not even an SEC championship win over No. 1 Georgia will guarantee Alabama a chance at the College Football Playoff.

The fate of this Alabama team has rested on the heroics of quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has delivered through 12 weeks of college football. After a Week 2 loss to Texas in which he threw two interceptions, followed by a Week 3 benching at USF, Milroe has been the driving force of the Crimson Tide's offense. The Texas native has 21 passing touchdowns to six interceptions, adding 12 more scores on the ground. He'll need to procure more "Milroe Magic"'" to help Alabama upset a dominant Georgia squad.

WATCH: Georgia-Alabama live with Fubo (free trial)

The Bulldogs will look to extend a SEC-record 29-game win streak, previously held by the Crimson Tide. Coach Kirby Smart and his Georgia team have been a forced to be reckoned with all season, with just three of their games being decided by single digits — the closest margin of victory coming in a 27-20 win vs. Auburn in Week 5.

The Crimson Tide are no strangers to taking down the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, though. The two college football powerhouses have faced off for the conference crown in 2012, 2018, and 2021, and Alabama came out victorious in all three matchups. Saban and his squad will look for the same outcome on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama's SEC championship meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs.

What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming info: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama-Georgia will air live on CBS. Streaming options include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama College Football Playoff path: Win vs. Georgia in SEC championship is only first step

Alabama vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 2 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama vs. Georgia betting odds

BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 1

Spread: Georgia (-5.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: Georgia -225 | Alabama +180

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Alabama 27, Auburn 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta)**

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 10 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10* Saturday, Nov. 25 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 8 Alabama (Atlanta)**

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama-Georgia channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info