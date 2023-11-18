What channel is Alabama vs. Chattanooga on today? Time, TV schedule for Crimson Tide game

Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football return to action for its fourth and final regular-season non-conference game of the year against Chattanooga on Saturday.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC) has won eight consecutive games since its 34-24 home loss to Texas in Week 2 and, despite potentially needing help, is back in College Football Playoff contention after clinching a matchup with No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0) in the SEC championship game.

Led by first-year starting quarterback Jalen Milroe, the Alabama offense has exploded in recent weeks: Milroe has scored 10 combined touchdowns in back-to-back wins against LSU and Kentucky, seven of which came on the ground.

Chattanooga (7-3, 6-2 Southern Conference) competes in the FCS division and the Southern Conference. Alabama is 3-0 all-time against the Mocs, with the first meeting coming in 2009. Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's game against Chattanooga, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Alabama vs. Chattanooga on today?

Alabama-Chattanooga won't air on TV, but can be streamed via SEC Network+ if you have a cable login that includes the SEC Network as part of your package. Another option is ESPN+ subscription.

Alabama vs. Chattanooga start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Crimson Tide's home game vs. Chattanooga is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (SEC championship game)

