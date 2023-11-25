What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for Iron Bowl

Alabama is headed back to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The last time the Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 SEC) played at Auburn, the Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) held Alabama scoreless for most of regulation before taking it to four overtimes, almost dashing its College Football Playoff dreams — before eventually falling in the Crimson Tide's 24-22 win.

Auburn lost to New Mexico State during Week 12, but Alabama fans know the record isn't indicative of how scary the Tigers can be on the road. Even Miss Terry knows: On the Nov. 9 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Nick Saban said Miss Terry's mind has been on Auburn since the win over Ole Miss.

"I wake up on Sunday morning, and she looks at me and says, 'Man, it's gonna be hard playing at Auburn,'" Saban said on the show.

Alabama and quarterback Jalen Milroe have gotten better every week since the beginning of the season. Milroe was responsible for six touchdowns against Kentucky, with three passing and three rushing touchdowns. He threw three passing touchdowns in just over one half of play against Chattanooga.

The Crimson Tide have already clinched a berth in the SEC championship game and is still alive for a potential College Footall Playoff berth. But first things first: the Iron Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama take on Auburn, including time, date, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today?

The Iron Bowl will air live on CBS. Fans looking to stream the game can find it on Paramount+, CBS' streaming service, or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Alabama vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Auburn is scheduled to kick off from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 25.

Alabama vs. Auburn betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Alabama (-13.5)

Over/under: 48

Moneyline: Alabama (-650) | Auburn (+450)

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta)**

* SEC game** SEC championship game

Auburn football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27,Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 20 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 12 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Auburn 48, Arkansas 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 New Mexico State 31, Auburn 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Alabama*

