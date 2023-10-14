What channel is Alabama vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Crimson Tide in Week 7

No. 10 Alabama faces Arkansas on Saturday following a 26-20 road victory over Texas A&M in Week 6.

The Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) have found a way to win four consecutive games after falling 34-24 to No. 11 Texas in Week 2. They'll face the struggling Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3), who are coming off a 27-20 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been solid since returning to his starting role for conference play. In last week's win over the Aggies, Milroe completed 21 of 33 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. On the season, he has thrown for 1,159 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five starts, adding 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide's stout defense will certainly have to plan for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has been one of the better signal-callers in the SEC this season. The fifth-year senior has thrown for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 while completing 67.1 percent of his passes.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Alabama vs. Arkansas on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama-Arkansas will air live on ESPN. It can be streamed on the ESPN app with a cable login or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Crimson Tide's home game vs. the Razorbacks is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. It is Alabama's first home game since the Week 4 win over Ole Miss.

Alabama vs. Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9

Spread: Alabama (-19.5)

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Alabama -1100 | Arkansas +700

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 17 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 20 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 23 Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 15 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida International Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 25 Missouri* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

