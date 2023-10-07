What channel is Alabama-Texas A&M on? Time, TV schedule for Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher
Alabama football will attempt to keep its 2023 undefeated SEC play win streak alive as it faces off with the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
This will be the 16th all time meeting between the two teams as coach Nick Saban faces another former assistant and current Aggies coach, Jimbo FIsher. In 2021, Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to beat him — ending a streak of 24 straight victories against the assistants. Saban now holds an overall 29-3 record against his assistants and a 4-1 record against Fisher.
What channel is Alabama football vs Texas A&M on today?
TV Channel: CBS
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Alabama football will play at 2:30 p.m. against Texas A&M. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be in the booth calling the game while Jenny Dell will work the sidelines.
The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.
Alabama football vs Texas A&M start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Alabama football vs Texas A&M betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Spread: Alabama (-2.5)
Over/under: 47.5 points
Moneyline: Alabama -140, Texas A&M +115
Alabama football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Middle Tennessee - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. No. 10 Texas - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
at South Florida - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. No. 20 Ole Miss - W
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi State - W
Saturday, Oct. 7
at No. Texas A&M
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 22 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 23 LSU
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 20 Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Auburn
Texas A&M football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. New Mexico - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Miami (FL) - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. UL-Monroe - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Auburn - W
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Arkansas - W
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs No. 11 Alabama
Saturday, Oct. 14
at No. 22 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 21
Open
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. South Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 4
at No. 16 Ole Miss
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Abilene Christian
Friday, Nov. 24
at No. 23 LSU
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Time, channel, and betting odds for Alabama vs Texas A&M