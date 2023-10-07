What channel is Alabama-Texas A&M on? Time, TV schedule for Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher

Alabama football will attempt to keep its 2023 undefeated SEC play win streak alive as it faces off with the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

This will be the 16th all time meeting between the two teams as coach Nick Saban faces another former assistant and current Aggies coach, Jimbo FIsher. In 2021, Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to beat him — ending a streak of 24 straight victories against the assistants. Saban now holds an overall 29-3 record against his assistants and a 4-1 record against Fisher.

What channel is Alabama football vs Texas A&M on today?

TV Channel: CBS

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Alabama football will play at 2:30 p.m. against Texas A&M. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be in the booth calling the game while Jenny Dell will work the sidelines.

The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Alabama football vs Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Alabama football vs Texas A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Over/under: 47.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -140, Texas A&M +115

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State - W Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 22 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 23 LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 20 Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Texas A&M football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. New Mexico - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami (FL) - L Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. UL-Monroe - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Auburn - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Arkansas - W Saturday, Oct. 7 vs No. 11 Alabama Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 22 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 21 Open Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 16 Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Friday, Nov. 24 at No. 23 LSU

