What channel is Alabama State vs Jackson State on? Time, streaming info for game

Alabama State football hits the road Saturday to battle Jackson State, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Hornets sit at 2-3 after a home win last week vs. Bethune-Cookman 19-14. Jackson State enters this game 4-2, in second place in the SWAC East behind Florida A&M. In the last 18 matchups between the rivals, the series is tied 9-9. Jackson State has won the last two games.

Last week's game against Bethune, the Hornets' offense under Damon Stewart and Dematrius Davis went a combined 14-for-22 passing. Stewart went 8-for-13 for 150 yards and a touchdown, earning him offensive player of the game. With both quarterbacks in the rotation, a lot of creativity is expected from this unit.

The Hornets' defense had a season-high six sacks by five different players. Colton Adams had 13 tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss, earning him defensive player of the game. DeMarkus Cunningham finished with 11 tackles with eight solo stops and one sack. And Andrew Ogletree had six tackles and one sack.

Here is how to watch these two SWAC East foes battle it out. The live scoreboard will give you scoring updates during the action:

What channel is Alabama State vs. Jackson State on?

TV channel: The Game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs Jackson State start?

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Memorial Stadium; Jackson, Mississippi

Live Scorestream

Alabama State Remaining Schedule 2023

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs Alabama A&M (Birmingham, AL); Saturday, Nov. 4 vs Grambling State (Mobile, AL); Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mississippi Valley State; Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M; Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How to watch Alabama State vs Jackson State college football