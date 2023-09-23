What channel is Alabama State vs FAMU College football? Time, TV schedule for 2023 season

Coming off an early-season bye week, Alabama State will travel to Tallahassee to face the Florida A&M Rattlers to kick off SWAC play in the 2023 season.

Now sitting at 1-1 the Hornets look to avenge their 21-17 upset loss at home to Miles College. FAMU has won the previous two matchups against Alabama State. In last year's game, the Rattlers bested the Hornets 21-14 in Montgomery.

These two SWAC East foes will put it all on the line at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Here is how to watch the game:

More: Tale of the Tape: How Week 4 opponents No. 23 FAMU, Alabama State match up for SWAC East game

What channel is Alabama State vs FAMU on today?

Tv channel: The Game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs FAMU start?

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 ― FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Game

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

Alabama State Remaining Schedule 2023

Sep. 30 vs Alcorn State Saturday, Oct. 7 vs Bethune-Cookman Saturday, Oct. 14 at Jackson State Saturday, Oct. 28 vs Alabama A&M (Birmingham, AL) Saturday, Nov. 4 vs Grambling State (Mobile, AL) Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mississippi Valley State Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What channel is Alabama State vs FAMU College football? Time, TV schedule for 2023 season