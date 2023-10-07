What channel is Alabama State vs Bethune Cookman College football on ? Time, live updates

Alabama State football returns home as it hosts Bethune Cookman at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium for Homecoming.

The Hornets sit at 1-3 after falling at home last week to Alcorn State 23-20 in overtime. Bethune Cookman enters this game 1-3 making this an important bounce back game for both programs regarding the SWAC East standings.

In the last four matchups between the rivals, the series is tied 2-2. In their last game in Nov. 2022, the Hornets won 37-22.

In last week's game against Alcorn State, the Hornets' offense under Damon Stewart and Dematrius Davis had a season high with 353 total yards, including 257 on the ground. With both quarterbacks in the offensive rotation, a lot of creativity is expected from this unit.

Here is how to watch these two SWAC East foes battle it out and the live scoreboard below will give you scoring updates during the action:

What channel is Alabama State vs. Alcorn State on today?

TV channel: The Game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs Alcorn State start?

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Hornet Stadium; Montgomery, Alabama

Live Scorestream

Alabama State Remaining Schedule 2023

Saturday, Oct. 14 at Jackson State; Saturday, Oct. 28 vs Alabama A&M (Birmingham, AL); Saturday, Nov. 4 vs Grambling State (Mobile, AL); Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mississippi Valley State; Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M; Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).

