What channel is Alabama State vs Alcorn State College football? Time and live updates

Alabama State football returns home as it hosts Alcorn State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium for Hall of Fame weekend.

The Hornets sit at a 1-2 record after falling in their SWAC opener against Florida A&M 23-10 last week on the road. Alcorn enters this game 1-3 making this an important game for both programs regarding the SWAC east standings.

In the last 10 matchups between the rivals, the series is tied 5-5. In their last game back in March 2021, the Hornets came out victorious winning 2-0.

In last week's game against FAMU, the Hornets' defense held the Rattlers under 400 total yards which was something other SWAC teams haven't done against FAMU this season. Their offense under Damon Stewart had 302 total yards, with 289 of them through the air.

Here is how to watch these two SWAC east foes battle it out and the live scoreboard below will give you scoring updates during the action:

What channel is Alabama State vs. Alcorn State on today?

TV channel: The Game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs Alcorn State start?

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Hornet Stadium; Montgomery, Alabama

Live Scorestream

Alabama State Remaining Schedule 2023

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs Bethune-Cookman Saturday, Oct. 14 at Jackson State Saturday, Oct. 28 vs Alabama A&M (Birmingham, AL) Saturday, Nov. 4 vs Grambling State (Mobile, AL) Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mississippi Valley State Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).

