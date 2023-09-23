What channel is Alabama-Ole Miss on? Time, TV schedule for Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin

Alabama football returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to begin SEC play after the Crimson Tide suffered the largest home loss under coach Nick Saban at the hands of Texas on Sept. 9.

After a lackluster offensive performance in their first road game at USF, Alabama looks to get back on track against No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday in their 71st all-time meeting.

This marks the fourth time that Saban faces his former assistant Lane Kiffin, with Saban winning the previous three matchups. Kiffin returns to Tuscaloosa for the second time since taking over in Oxford, and looks to become the fourth assistant to beat Saban and the second one to beat him at home.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is expected to get the start for the first time since the Texas game.

IMAGES FROM USF: Alabama football at USF

JALEN MILROE RETURNS AS STARTER: Why Nick Saban named Jalen Milroe Alabama football's starting quarterback ahead of Ole Miss

What channel is Alabama football vs. Ole Miss on today?

TV Channel: CBS

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Alabama football will play at 2:30 p.m. against Ole Miss. Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jason McCourty will be in the booth calling the game while Tiffany Blackmon will work the sidelines.

The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Alabama football vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Alabama football vs Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19

Spread: Alabama (-7)

Over/under: 55.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -275, Ole Miss +210

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 23 Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 9 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 14 LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Mercer - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tulane - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Ga. tech - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 13 Alabama Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 12 LSU Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 14 Open Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. UL-Monroe Friday, Nov. 24 at Mississippi State

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Channel, time, and date for 2023 Alabama vs. Ole Miss game