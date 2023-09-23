What channel is Alabama-Ole Miss on? Time, TV schedule for Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin
Alabama football returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to begin SEC play after the Crimson Tide suffered the largest home loss under coach Nick Saban at the hands of Texas on Sept. 9.
After a lackluster offensive performance in their first road game at USF, Alabama looks to get back on track against No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday in their 71st all-time meeting.
This marks the fourth time that Saban faces his former assistant Lane Kiffin, with Saban winning the previous three matchups. Kiffin returns to Tuscaloosa for the second time since taking over in Oxford, and looks to become the fourth assistant to beat Saban and the second one to beat him at home.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe is expected to get the start for the first time since the Texas game.
IMAGES FROM USF: Alabama football at USF
JALEN MILROE RETURNS AS STARTER: Why Nick Saban named Jalen Milroe Alabama football's starting quarterback ahead of Ole Miss
What channel is Alabama football vs. Ole Miss on today?
TV Channel: CBS
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Alabama football will play at 2:30 p.m. against Ole Miss. Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jason McCourty will be in the booth calling the game while Tiffany Blackmon will work the sidelines.
The game can also be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.
Alabama football vs. Ole Miss start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Alabama football vs Ole Miss betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19
Spread: Alabama (-7)
Over/under: 55.5 points
Moneyline: Alabama -275, Ole Miss +210
Alabama football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Middle Tennessee - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. No. 10 Texas - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
at South Florida - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. No. 20 Ole Miss
Saturday, Sept. 30
Saturday, Oct. 7
at No. 23 Texas A&M
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 9 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 14 LSU
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Auburn
Ole Miss football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Mercer - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Tulane - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Ga. tech - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
at No. 13 Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. No. 12 LSU
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 14
Open
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Auburn
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 1 Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. UL-Monroe
Friday, Nov. 24
at Mississippi State
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Channel, time, and date for 2023 Alabama vs. Ole Miss game