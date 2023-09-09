What channel is Alabama football vs. Texas today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game
Alabama football and Texas are set to square off for the second consecutive season in what could translate to being one of the most watched college football games of the year.
Nick Saban is looking to score another victory over his former assistant Steve Sarkisian after the Crimson Tide won on a late field goal from Will Reichard in 2022. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will aim to finish what he started before he was hurt in the first quarter of the game a season ago in Austin, Texas. Now, the two historic programs will match up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is expected to get the start again after he threw for three touchdowns against Middle Tennessee and ran for two more.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
What channel is Alabama football vs. Texas today?
TV channel: ESPN
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Alabama football will play in primetime on ESPN against Texas. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth calling the game while Holly Rowe will work the sideline.
The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Alabama football vs. Texas start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: 6 p.m. CT
The Crimson Tide and Longhorns will face off on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
Alabama football vs. Texas betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday. Sept. 6.
Spread: Alabama (-7)
Over/under: 54.5 points
Moneyline: Alabama -275, Texas +220
Alabama football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Middle Tennessee - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. No. 10 Texas
Saturday, Sept. 16
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. No. 20 Ole Miss
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi State
Saturday, Oct. 7
at No. 23 Texas A&M
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 9 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 14 LSU
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Auburn
Texas schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Rice - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
at No. 3 Alabama
Thursday, Sept. 14
vs. Wyoming
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Baylor
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Kansas
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. No. 17 Oklahoma
Saturday, Oct. 14
Open
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Houston
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. BYU
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 15 Kansas State
Saturday, Nov. 11
at TCU
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Iowa State
Friday, Nov. 24
vs. Texas Tech
