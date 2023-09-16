What channel is Alabama football vs. South Florida today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game
Alabama football aims to score a victory over South Florida after Nick Saban and company sustained their first defeat of the season this past week against Texas.
Next up is a Bulls team that is working under first-year head coach Alex Golesh. Alabama knows him well; he coordinated the offense and coached the tight ends for Tennessee the past two seasons. That means he ran the offense that scored 52 points against the Crimson Tide a season ago.
But he doesn't have the same group of players this season in Tampa as he had in Knoxville. Scoring a bunch of points will prove much more difficult with this group of players against Alabama's defense, even with the Crimson Tide reeling a bit after struggling against Texas' offense late.
MORE: Watch Alabama football-South Florida live with FUBO (free trial)
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
WHY SOUTH FLORIDA? Why is Alabama football playing South Florida, a non-Power 5, on the road? Greg Byrne explains
REQUIRED READING: What loss to Texas means for Alabama football's College Football Playoff chances
What channel is Alabama football vs. South Florida today?
TV channel: ABC
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Alabama football will play South Florida on ABC this week. Bob Wischusen will be on the call with Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden.
The game can be heard on the Crimson Tide Sports Network via radio with Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts and Roger Hoover on the call.
The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Alabama football vs. South Florida start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
The Crimson Tide and Bulls will play an afternoon game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 16.
REQUIRED READING: Behind the scenes with Eli Gold in his return to the Alabama football booth after cancer
Alabama football vs. South Florida betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Spread: Alabama (-32.5)
Over/under: 61.5
Moneyline: Alabama -10000, South Florida +2000
Alabama football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Middle Tennessee - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. No. 10 Texas - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
at South Florida
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. No. 20 Ole Miss
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi State
Saturday, Oct. 7
at No. 23 Texas A&M
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 9 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 14 LSU
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Auburn
South Florida schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Western Kentucky - L
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Florida A&M - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. No. 10 Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Rice
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Navy
Saturday, Oct. 7
at UAB
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. FAU
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Connecticut
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open week
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Memphis
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Temple
Friday, Nov. 17
at UTSA
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Charlotte
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What channel is Alabama football vs. South Florida today? Time, TV info