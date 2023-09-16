What channel is Alabama football vs. South Florida today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Alabama football aims to score a victory over South Florida after Nick Saban and company sustained their first defeat of the season this past week against Texas.

Next up is a Bulls team that is working under first-year head coach Alex Golesh. Alabama knows him well; he coordinated the offense and coached the tight ends for Tennessee the past two seasons. That means he ran the offense that scored 52 points against the Crimson Tide a season ago.

But he doesn't have the same group of players this season in Tampa as he had in Knoxville. Scoring a bunch of points will prove much more difficult with this group of players against Alabama's defense, even with the Crimson Tide reeling a bit after struggling against Texas' offense late.

MORE: Watch Alabama football-South Florida live with FUBO (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

WHY SOUTH FLORIDA? Why is Alabama football playing South Florida, a non-Power 5, on the road? Greg Byrne explains

REQUIRED READING: What loss to Texas means for Alabama football's College Football Playoff chances

What channel is Alabama football vs. South Florida today?

Alabama football will play South Florida on ABC this week. Bob Wischusen will be on the call with Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden.

The game can be heard on the Crimson Tide Sports Network via radio with Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts and Roger Hoover on the call.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama football vs. South Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Bulls will play an afternoon game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 16.

REQUIRED READING: Behind the scenes with Eli Gold in his return to the Alabama football booth after cancer

Alabama football vs. South Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Spread: Alabama (-32.5)

Over/under : 61.5

Moneyline: Alabama -10000, South Florida +2000

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 23 Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 9 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 14 LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

South Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky - L Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Florida A&M - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 10 Alabama Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Rice Saturday, Sept. 30 at Navy Saturday, Oct. 7 at UAB Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. FAU Saturday, Oct. 21 at Connecticut Saturday, Oct. 28 Open week Saturday, Nov. 4 at Memphis Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Temple Friday, Nov. 17 at UTSA Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Charlotte

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What channel is Alabama football vs. South Florida today? Time, TV info