What channel is Alabama football vs. Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for Rose Bowl

Alabama football will play in its first Rose Bowl Game since 1946 against No. 1 Michigan on Monday, with eyes on an even greater prize: the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe will continue to be the Crimson Tide's deciding factor offensively: He has totaled 23 passing touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing for 12 more. He has kept the turnovers to a minimum since his Week 3 benching against South Florida, but has shown the propensity to take a shot for the big play when necessary.

Alabama's Dallas Turner and the Crimson Tide's defensive front seven must win the battle in the trenches by suffocating Michigan running back Blake Corum, the engine of the Wolverines' offense. Corum led all FBS running backs with 24 touchdowns and had his third 1,000-yard season this year.

The 2023 Rose Bowl meeting will be Alabama's sixth time facing off against Michigan in the program's history. The most recent matchup came during the 2020 Citrus Bowl, when Alabama took down Michigan in a 35-16 win — the only time Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh have met as head coaches of their respective schools.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Alabama vs. Michigan today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama vs. Michigan will be broadcasted live on ESPN from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app (with a cable login), and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Michigan start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 4 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will kick off the CFP semifinal matchup at 4 p.m. CT.

Alabama vs. Michigan betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Over/under : 44.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -120 | Alabama +100

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Alabama 27, Auburn 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 Alabama 27, No. 1 Georgia 24** Monday, Jan. 1 vs. No. 1 Michigan (Rose Bowl)

* SEC Game** SEC Championship

Michigan schedule 2023

* Big Ten Game** Big Ten Championship

