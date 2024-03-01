What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Tennessee today? Time, TV schedule

Alabama basketball is looking to score a victory over Tennessee on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum with the SEC on the line. Below is how to watch the game.

The winner of the game doesn't lock up the SEC regular season title, but the result will go a long way in deciding the likely winner of the conference with three games to go, including Saturday. The Vols beat the Crimson Tide in Knoxville back in January, but Alabama plays much better at home; The Crimson Tide has only lost once the past two seasons at Coleman Coliseum.

It's a matchup between the two teams tied for first in the SEC and two top 15 teams in the country: Alabama at No. 13 and Tennessee at No. 4. The game will also feature two of the best players in the conference and nation in Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and Alabama's Mark Sears.

Here's all the information you need to know to watch Alabama's game vs. Tennessee, including time, TV and streaming info.

What channel is Alabama basketball vs. Tennessee today?

Alabama vs. Tennessee will be broadcast on ESPN. Streaming for the matchup includes the ESPN app and FUBO, which has the option for a free trial.

Alabama basketball vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, March 2

Start time: 7 p.m. CT

The Alabama-Tennessee game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be played at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 20-8, 12-3 SEC

Nov. 6: Morehead State (W 105-73)

Nov. 10: Indiana State (W 102-80)

Nov. 14: South Alabama (W 102-46)

Nov. 17: Mercer in Emerald Coast Classic (W 98-67)

Nov. 24: Ohio State in Emerald Coast Classic (L 92-81)

Nov. 25: Oregon in Emerald Coast Classic (W 99-91)

Nov. 28: Clemson (L 85-77)

Dec. 4: Arkansas State (W 89-65)

Dec. 9: Purdue in Hall of Fames Series (L 92-86)

Dec. 16: at Creighton (L 85-82)

Dec. 20: at Arizona (L 87-74)

Dec. 23: Eastern Kentucky (W 111-67)

Dec. 30: Liberty in CM Newton Classic (W 101-56)

Jan. 6: at Vanderbilt (W 78-75)

Jan. 9: South Carolina (W 74-47)

Jan. 13: at Mississippi State (W 82-74)

Jan. 16: Missouri (W 93-75)

Jan. 20: at Tennessee (L 91-71)

Jan. 24: Auburn (W 79-75)

Jan. 27: LSU (W 109-88)

Jan. 31: at Georgia (W 85-76)

Feb. 3: Mississippi State (W 99-67)

Feb. 7: at Auburn (L 99-81)

Feb. 10: at LSU (W 109-92)

Feb. 17: Texas A&M (W 100-75)

Feb. 21: Florida (W 98-93)

Feb. 24: at Kentucky (L 117-95)

Feb. 28: at Ole Miss (W 103-88)

March 2: Tennessee

March 5: at Florida

March 9: Arkansas

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

